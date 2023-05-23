WESTON, MA — Empowered and inspired by their Regis education to serve as leaders and advocates for a more just and compassionate global society, members of the Class of 2023 celebrated their accomplishments with an inspirational commencement ceremony at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston featuring WHDH’s Amaka Ubaka who delivered the commencement address and received an honorary degree, along with philanthropists Bill and Joyce Cummings. More than 1,300 students graduated with degrees ranging from associate to doctoral levels.

“It is now up to you to take what you have learned and leave this ceremony committed to bettering the world around us with your knowledge and compassion. As the journey continues for each of you, I am confident in the future because you are in it,” Regis College President Antoinette M. Hays, PhD, RN said to the graduates.

Ubaka delivered the commencement address urging graduates to embrace their “rebel hearts,” a term used by the late singer Harry Belafonte to encourage individuals to stand up for what they believe in, even if it goes against the norm.

“Whether it’s through volunteering, activism, or pursuing a career that aligns with your values and passions, each of you has the power to create positive change. Remember that life is a journey, not a destination. There will be ups and downs, twists and turns, and unexpected surprises along the way. Embrace the journey and don’t be too hard on yourself if things don’t always go as you planned in your head.” said Ubaka. “As you move forward, remember that your unique experiences and perspectives are what make you special. Embrace your rebel heart, pursue your passions, and don’t be afraid to take risks.”

Thousands of friends and family members attended the ceremony, bringing their support and enthusiasm in celebration of the graduates’ achievements.

The following local students earned degrees:

Union Grove

• Riley Mcmahon, MA in Strategic Communication

Waterford

• Amy Talaga, Doctor of Nursing Practice – Nursing Education

