RACINE — The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) 2023 graduation schedule for high schools, as well as other important dates for the remainder of the school year, have been posted. Here is a look at what is happening for the rest of the 2022-23 school year and when. As a bonus, the first day of school for next year is also listed.
Graduation schedule
The following schedule is as follows for the Class of 2023 commencement ceremonies:
|High School
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Horlick High School
|June 1
|7 p.m.
|Horlick Field House
|R.E.A.L. School
|June 2
|6 p.m.
|REAL School Field House
|Walden III
|June 2
|6 p.m.
|Walden III Field House
|Case High School
|June 2
|7 p.m.
|Field House
|Park High School
|June 3
|3 p.m.
|Park Field House
Other important dates to mark down before students take off for their summer break can be found below, as well as the first day of school for the 2023-24 school year.
- May 26: Summer School registration closes. Sign up here.
- May 29: No school for all students (Memorial Day)
- June 9: NEW last day of school (makeup date for weather-related closure)
- Sept. 5: First day of school
More information about ticket sales and other information about graduation can be directed to each individual school or by contacting RUSD.
Local schools
