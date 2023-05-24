RACINE — A 44-year-old Racine man who has been incarcerated 32 times since 1997 now faces 16 new criminal charges, including two felonies, after his arrest for battery on May 19.

LaVelle Robinson was charged this week with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and substantial battery, both with the use of a dangerous weapon and as a repeat offender.

The felonies carry a possible maximum prison term of 16 years and a fine of $35,000.

Robinson, who remains in custody in the Racine County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond, also is charged with 12 misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

The criminal complaint: substantial battery with the use of a dangerous weapon

Racine Police responded to the area of Seventh Street and College Avenue for a report of an assault in progress. While officers were en route, dispatch advised that a male had hit a female in the head with a baseball bat.

When police arrived, they saw the defendant holding a baseball bat. Robinson was detained at that point, and police later found a large foldable silver knife in the pocket of a heavy black coat.

Robinson told police he is homeless and went into a residence on Seventh Street when it started to rain. He said when a male and female came out and told him to leave, the male forcibly pushed him out and hit him in the head with a wooden stick, so he defended himself.

The caller told police he saw Robinson hit the female “pretty hard in the head” with a bat. He said he and another male were trying to get the defendant out of the complex when Robinson and the other male got into a heated argument.

When the female tried to diffuse the argument, the other man got between the two, and that’s when she was struck in the head by the defendant, the caller stated.

Police spoke with the victim, who had about a 2-inch deep cut to her hairline/forehead. She stated she was trying to get Robinson to leave, but he refused, became agitated, swore at her and then struck her in the head with the metal bat.

Robinson is due back in Racine County Circuit Court on May 31, for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing.