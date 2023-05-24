RACINE — Visitors to the shores of Lake Michigan today should beware. The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard that began at 9:31 a.m. CST Wednesday and expires at 7 a.m. CST Thursday.

Beach hazard predicts 7-foot waves

A beach hazard was declared due to windy conditions that set in overnight, clocking in at a sustained speed of about 17 mph out of the northeast and producing waves of up to seven feet and dangerous currents. Gusts are even stronger at about 30 mph and last only about 20 seconds.

North Beach, Racine – Credit: Paul Holley

North Beach in Racine was named specifically in the alert as was Simmons Island Beach in Kenosha.

Temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 61 degrees, keeping most area residents out of the water, but surfers have been known to take to the lake when others keep their distance.