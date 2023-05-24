Memorial Day weekend is about more than a backyard barbecue and a long weekend off of work.

The holiday, which is observed on May 29 this year, is a time to commemorate the people who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces, especially those who died in the service in war or battle or as a result of wounds obtained during that period.

To celebrate freedom and those who fought for it, multiple parades and ceremonies are taking place across Racine County.

1. Veteran’s Memorial Day parade in Burlington

The Veteran’s Memorial Day parade in Burlington is back, after a three-year haitus, on May 29. The event is part of the weekend-long festivities happening as a part of the Burlington Jamboree, formerly known as Chocolate Fest.

People can watch this year’s Veteran’s Memorial Day parade starting at 9 a.m.

The route will start at Kane Street in Burlington, make its way down Milwaukee Avenue and conclude at Echo Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave.

Following the parade will be a Memorial Day dedication ceremony held at Echo Park.

2. 157th annual Rochester Memorial Day Observance

On May 29, the 157th annual Rochester Memorial Day Observance will feature a day of events and activities in Downtown Historic Rochester.

The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with decorating graves of comrades who died in defense of their country at Rochester Cemetery, 31440 Washington Ave. Following that, the American Legion will do a role call and salute at the Rochester Cemetery at 11:35 a.m.

Fiddleface, a local band, will provide entertainment in the form of live music at noon at Pioneer Park, 101 S. Front St.

A food drive benefitting the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will take place from noon until 1:15 p.m. outside of DW Coffee, 201 W Main St. For a list of items that will be accepted, visit the Facebook page.

At 1:30 p.m., the parade will start and make its way through the downtown to Pioneer Park. After the parade, a commemoration will take place at the park.

Additional details can be found online.

3. 5th annual Village of Sturtevant Memorial Day parade

The Village of Sturtevant Memorial Day parade will be celebrated on May 27 at 10 a.m.

The parade will kick off at Schulte School, 8515 Westminster Drive. It will then head north on 86th Street to Shannon Lane. The route will continue west onto Shannon Lane to 90th Street. It will then continue south on 90th Street to Mt. Pleasant Street.

From there the route will head east on Mt. Pleasant Street to Buckingham Road. The parade will then stretch south on Buckingham Road to Broadway Drive, and then west on Broadway Drive to 97th Street.

The last stretch of the parade will head north on 97th Street to Hulda Drive and then east on Hulda Drive to 95th Street. It will conclude by going north on 95th Street to South Park, 3209 95th St.

More information about this event can be found online.

4. Racine Area Veterans Council and City of Racine Memorial Day parade and ceremony

The annual Memorial Day parade in West Racine will take a new route this year while keeping its mission to honor those who have served this upcoming Memorial Day.

The Racine Area Veterans Council is hosting this year’s events. The new group focuses on significant veterans issues in the community and events in conjunction with the City of Racine.

The parade

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on West Boulevard and Washington Avenue. This year, the route will not cross Washington Avenue. The parade route will move north along West Boulevard and follow onto Osborn Road, then travel northwest toward Graceland Cemetery. It will remain the same length, just operate north of Washington Avenue.

There will be a handful of memorable floats and entries involved in this year’s event. To name a few, The Boys of 76 will make an appearance in addition to the Marine Corps League Float. The Kilties will be present, local area organizations, and more.

The Ceremony

Following the parade, a ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. at Graceland Cemetery including a 21-Gun Salute.

The ceremony will feature Mayor Cory Mason, Belle City Brassworks Brass Band, Zach Zdroik from Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, Park High School JROTC Color Guard, Christina Kuenzi singing the National Anthem, Rev. Holly Anderson Anderle, Dave Litrenta and Thomas Konieczko of VVA 767, the Gilmore Fine Arts Choir, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Navy Ship 60, Veterans Honor Guard, and veteran Matthew Gorbaty.

The guest of honor will be Matthew Ostergaard.

More information can be requested by contacting matthew.gorbaty@gmail.com.