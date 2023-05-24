BURLINGTON — Dr. Stephen Plank, the superintendent of Burlington Area School District, recently submitted a letter of resignation to the BASD school board.

Dr. Stephen Plank – Credit: BASD

Plank served four years in Burlington, however, he is now accepting a position as the Principal of Wauwatosa East High School.

In addition, he will begin a term as President of the Wisconsin Music Educators Association later this year, drawing him back to his love of music. Plank began his teaching career as a band director.

Plank’s letters

“I believe strongly in what we have collectively done, decided, and accomplished on behalf of our students. Those students are why we show up each and every day,” expressed Plank upon announcing his departure.

Plank’s highlights

While serving as the superintendent of BASD, Plank was instrumental in furthering the district. Some of his accomplishments include:

Implemented 2018 capital referendum projects, which included opening Karcher Middle School and redrawing attendance boundaries for elementary students

Navigated the district through the COVID-19 pandemic by shifting students to virtual learning, then reopening schools in a hybrid format that safely returned students to the classroom

Search to fill superintendent seat

This week, the Burlington Area School District’s school board began discussions on how to fill the vacancy due to Plank’s resignation.

The board will continue to meet in the coming weeks to work on filling the vacancy, according to a press release.

In an email to staff, School Board President Peter Turke wrote, “This is an opportunity to strengthen our district and better serve our students. The board and administrative team are preparing a strategic plan and holding budget workshops, with an eye toward presenting a referendum question to our community in early 2024.”

Plank’s letter of resignation stated his last day serving as the superintendent is June 30, 2023.