Obituary for Reverend Dr. Frederick A. Marks

December 7, 1926 – May 21, 2023

Reverend Dr. Frederick A. Marks, 96, passed away in hospice with his family by his side on May 21, 2023.

Reverend Dr. Frederick A. Marks

Fred was born in Racine on Dec. 7, 1926, the son of the late Otto and Martha Marks. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Carthage College in 1948. Fred was united in marriage to Jewel Beres in Racine on May 7, 1948. He attended seminary in Minneapolis and was called to his first church, Calvary in Two Rivers, Wisconsin in 1951. Fred transferred to Holy Cross in Menomonee Falls in 1955. In 1965 he transferred to the National Lutheran Church of America (LCA) and developed new churches and supported the ongoing work of established churches in Ohio and Michigan.

In 1973, Fred transferred to the main church office and took on the same responsibilities for North America. He aided in the reorganization of the LCA and later merged to form the current ELCA. In 1976 Fred moved to aid churches in Wisconsin and Minnesota. After retiring in 1985 he continued to consult with many people during his retirement. Fred was a strong supporter of Carthage College where he and Jewel met.

He is survived by his sons, John (Janice Bishop) Marks of Missoula, Mont., and Dr. Joel (Mary Lynn) of Arlington Heights, Ill.; grandson, David Marks of Mount Prospect, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Lois Beers of Racine, and Marjorie Pavlowski of Green Bay. He was further survived by other relatives and many dear friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Herb Marks, grandson, Daniel Marks, and many other good colleagues and friends.

Services

A service of thanksgiving and celebration will be held at Holy Communion Lutheran Church on Friday, May 26, 2023, at noon. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Fred in a special way may direct memorials to Lutheran World Relief or the Holy Communion Food Pantry.

Fred will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at West Lawn Memorial Park.