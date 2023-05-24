Kenosha, WI — The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is gearing up to celebrate a significant milestone as they commemorate the 5th anniversary of their first bed delivery. Founded to ensure no child sleeps on the floor, SHP has successfully built and delivered 1,462 beds to children without proper sleeping arrangements.

To mark this special occasion, SHP will host a build day from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on June 10 at Bane-Nelson, Inc., 4019 43rd St. in Kenosha.

Equipped with enough wood to construct 100 beds, the organization aims to engage the community in its heartfelt mission and hopes to complete all 100 beds for children in Racine and Kenosha.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone with our community by doing what we do best – building beds for needy children,” said Luke Mickelson, founder and executive director of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “This event represents our unwavering commitment to providing a comfortable and safe sleeping environment for every child in our town.”

Volunteers who wish to participate in the bed-building event can sign up on the Sleep in Heavenly Peace website.

Celebratory picnic with live music to follow

As the day progresses, SHP will shift the celebration across the street from the bed-building site, where a lively picnic will occur at 3:30 p.m. The festivities will include live music by The Affordables, delicious food and beverages, prestigious awards, and a special appearance by SHP Founder and Executive Director Luke Mickelson. The event is open and accessible to the first 125 individuals who sign up, and registration can be done on Sign-up Genius.

Mickelson expressed gratitude towards the generous donors who made SHP’s mission possible. “We acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous support from our donors, who contribute in various ways to ensure we can continue making a difference. Their kindness enables us to hold events like this picnic, allowing us to celebrate while furthering our cause.”

Notable event donors who have made the picnic possible through monetary donations or in-kind support include The Affordables, Bane-Nelson, Inc., Cochran Customs, LLC, Copy Center, DayBreak Church, Katt Construction, LiftPro, LLC, Overocker Woodworking, The Print Center, LLC, and Sunbelt Rentals.

About Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, boasts over 250 local chapters across the United States and international branches in Canada, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. The organization demonstrates its unwavering commitment to transparency by attaining platinum-level GuideStar status.

The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is entirely volunteer-led and relies on donations to support its operations.

This milestone anniversary celebration serves as a testament to the dedication and generosity of the local community in providing a better future for children in need.