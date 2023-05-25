RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) is gearing up for the sixth annual Bend and Brew event, offering free outdoor yoga sessions at Reefpoint Marina’s scenic grassy park at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.

Led by Yoga Roots Racine, the yoga sessions will occur from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays, then from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturdays. The sessions are scheduled to run from May 31 to Sept. 27. After each session, participants will receive a certificate, which can be redeemed for a complimentary coffee or beer at select businesses.

“We are excited to provide free yoga sessions with a breathtaking view of Lake Michigan. I encourage everyone to explore the vibrant downtown area and discover the incredible shops and restaurants,” said Kelly Kruse, Executive Director of the Downtown Racine Corporation.

Bend and Brew: for all ages and abilities

Free outdoor yoga sessions right at Lake Michigan’s edge is happening throughout the summer in Downtown Racine. Grab your mat and bottle of water and head on down. – Credit: Downtown Racine Corp.

The Bend and Brew yoga sessions are suitable for individuals of all ages and skill levels. While pre-registration is not required, participants are advised to arrive 5-10 minutes before the start time to sign in. Although the sessions are free, a suggested $5 donation is appreciated to support the Yoga Roots Racine instructors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own yoga mats, towels, and water for hydration.

In case of inclement weather, announcements regarding any cancellations for Bend and Brew will be posted on the Downtown Racine Facebook event page.

Following the yoga sessions, participants can enjoy complimentary refreshments at several locations. Free coffee can be redeemed at Red Onion Cafe and Divino Gelato Cafe Racine, while Reefpoint Brew House will offer free beer. Marci’s on Main, Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar, The Ivanhoe Pub & Eatery, Pub On Wisconsin, and Joey’s Yardarm also participate, providing participants with opportunities to enjoy complimentary beverages. The Maple Table will offer free mimosas, and InMoxicated will serve free mocktails.

For any inquiries regarding Bend and Brew or the event itself, please contact events@racinedowntown.com.