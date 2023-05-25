WATERFORD — Don’t get it twisted. Twisted Floors has been a well-established business serving Southeastern Wisconsin for the past six years, but it wasn’t until January 2023 that this family-owned business added a new showroom to serve customers better.
The showroom is at 811 Fox Lane, #C, in Waterford, in addition to a 3,000-square-foot warehouse utilized by the business.
Family at the core
Trevin and Cali Simes own the establishment that provides concrete floor coatings and floor installation for residential, commercial and industrial applications.
The business’s foundation is rooted in family. Not only does the Simes family live in the area, but they enjoy providing quality work for other families too.
Both Trevin and Cali run their business with the intent to treat their employees like family as well. Part of that is offering benefits, like insurance, to these extended family members. It’s not always easy to find a job in the trades that offers insurance and other benefits, but the Sines know the value of such things and work hard to provide for their employees.
The couple has five children, starting with the oldest at 10 years old down to a pair of twins that they just added to the Twisted Floor team about two months ago.
When first starting out, and to this day, the idea to work in an environment that valued family was ideal to Trevin, which lead him to become his own boss.
Trevin tackles becoming a business owner
Previously, he had experience working in a commercial setting with the carpenters union. He would tackle side jobs in the residential space, which gave him the skill set to handle both kinds of jobs.
Hence the name, Twisted Floors, is a combination of commercial and residential.
“He started the business in the name itself, based upon twisted floors, just because with residential and commercial flooring, you never know what kind of floor you’re gonna get,” explained Cali.
Now, he’s really covered his bases and expanded to doing all types of floors in all kinds of spaces. From hospitals like Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to a mom-and-pop’s garage, they work to tackle it all.
Up until recently, Cali was the owner of Cali Parisi Artistry, a hair salon in Burlington. For the same reason, wanting to be with her husband and her children more, she took a leap of faith to join the team at Twisted Floors.
A knack for connecting with others led Cali to a role as co-owner and the manager of all things on the business end of Twisted Floors.
Now she can do that in a space they call their own.
Highlighting the showroom
“We liked the idea of customers coming in, meeting us, sitting down, and having that communication aspect,” said Cali.
The company still prides itself in offering free estimates and going into homes to measure, but as a way to grow with its customers, they invite them into the showroom to explore its offering of floors.
This includes everything from carpet to vinyl and hardwood. Twisted Floors only carries one line of flooring and that is Shaw Floors along with a few types of floor coatings.
“People need to be able to see it,” she said. “We like to create that relationship where they feel like they can step in, sit down, drink a cup of coffee, and go through the flooring.”
Small-but-mighty
Prior to having the showroom, they didn’t have that human interaction and connection as much as they’d like, partially due to COVID-19 as well.
As a small business, they believe this is one of the benefits of their company.
“You can always go into a big box store to buy your floor, but you don’t get that cozy interaction with a person, so we switched. We decided that is what was lacking, especially in the Waterford area, but in the area in general,” said Cali. “You can go into these huge carpet stores or flooring floors that have 5,000 different types. You are overwhelmed.”
The key for Twisted Floors is making sure that each customer feels confident in their purchase.
“We know what works and lasts long versus just giving people the cheapest price and throwing something on their floor,” she said.
Connect with Twisted Floors
More information about Twisted Floors can be found online on their website.
Connect with them on Facebook and Instagram for updates about what’s happening at this local business.
Local Business
Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.
We want to show our support to fellow businesses through Business Spotlight features. Are you a business owner? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to share the story of your business with her today. Have a favorite business that you’d like to nominate? Send Emma an email.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
You must log in to post a comment.