Obituary for Harry A. Kuske Jr.

July 3, 1945 – May 16, 2023

Harry A. Kuske Jr., 77, passed away at Ascension Healthcare-Spring Street Campus with his family by his side on May 16.

Harry was born in Milwaukee on July 3, 1945, to Harry and Caroline (nee: Sulma) Kuske. He owned and operated HK Graphics until his retirement. Harry enjoyed fishing and camping with family, was an avid bowler for many years and a fan of auto racing. The thing he loved the most was spending time with his family at home, swimming in the backyard pool and grilling. Harry was a proud member of the Oak Creek Lions Club and was the type of man who would do anything for anyone.

Harry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann (Schnell) Kuske; sons who he was immensely proud of, Rodney (Coleen) Kuske and Greg (Julie) Kuske; grandchildren, Kelly (Ryan) Becker and Brandon (Madison Henningfeld) Kuske; twin great-granddaughters, Paisley and Harper Becker; sisters, Carole (Tom) Arlozynski and Katherine (Albert) Lederich; and sister-in-law, Kay Schnell. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Harry also loved his dog Abby dearly. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Henry Schnell.

Services

A memorial gathering for Harry will be held from 4 to 5:45 p.m. on May 31 at the Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow. Private inurnment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

The family would like to send their deepest appreciation to the staff at Ascension Healthcare and DeVita Dialysis for their compassionate care given to Harry.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.