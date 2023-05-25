PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. — Pleasant Prairie residents and visitors can anticipate a new lakeside destination as the Lake Andrea Beer Garden prepares to open its doors on Thursday, June 1, 2023. The establishment, operated by Michael Grab, Anthony DeBartolo, and Mike Honold, experienced Kenosha County food and drink industry veterans, aims to create a sense of community and provide a refreshing experience during the summer months.

“Our goal has always been to foster a close-knit community,” said Mike Grab, the Lake Andrea Beer Garden owner. “While we have plans for future infrastructure and building design, we wanted to enjoy this summer by setting up picnic tables and appreciating our current surroundings. There’s something joyful about enjoying a cold drink on a hot summer day.”

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden will offer a variety of premium craft beers, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. A series of events are planned throughout the summer, including food truck gatherings and live music performances. Operating hours will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, weather permitting. The beer garden’s liquor license will also allow for the sale of hard liquor during special events, which will be announced later.

Lake Andrea Beer Garden’s inception

The Lake Andrea Beer Garden idea gained traction in the summer of 2022 when Visit Pleasant Prairie organized a successful pop-up beer garden event on Lake Andrea. Encouraged by its positive reception, Visit Pleasant Prairie collaborated with the Village of Pleasant Prairie to develop plans for a permanent lakeside beer garden. This collaboration resulted in a significant agreement, negotiated by Visit Pleasant Prairie, ensuring the Lake Andrea Beer Garden’s presence as a long-term establishment for the community and visitors to enjoy for years to come.

“After more than a year of dedicated work, we are thrilled to see this project become a reality,” said Sarah Howard, executive director of Visit Pleasant Prairie. “Prairie Springs Park has already established itself as a beloved destination throughout all seasons. With the addition of a beer garden, we are taking the park’s appeal to new heights, further enriching the experience for both visitors and residents of Pleasant Prairie.”

For the current season, the beer garden will be located in the pavilion at Prairie Springs Park Picnic Site 2. Plans are underway to construct a permanent beer garden structure, with an expected completion date of 2024.

To accommodate the anticipated increase in visitors, the Village of Pleasant Prairie Board of Trustees approved the conversion of Park Drive into a one-way street following a petition from Visit Pleasant Prairie. This change has resulted in the addition of over 70 parking spaces along the road. The new traffic flow is now in effect, and striping for the additional parking will be completed by May 31. Visitors of the Lake Andrea Beer Garden are encouraged to utilize the expanded street parking and the parking lots located directly in front of the beer garden entrance or adjacent to the Wruck Pavilion.

For the latest updates, individuals can visit the Lake Andrea Beer Garden online, follow them on Facebook and follow @lakeandreacraftbeergarden on Instagram. For further inquiries about the Lake Andrea Beer Garden, please contact Mike Grab at lakeandreabeergarden@gmail.com.

About Visit Pleasant Prairie

Visit Pleasant Prairie serves as the official destination development and marketing organization for the community. Established in October 2018, Visit Pleasant Prairie is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit primarily funded by hotel and short-term lodging taxes, recognized as an economic catalyst for the hospitality industry in the region.