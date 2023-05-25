MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft) has successfully concluded its $50 million land purchase of a 315-acre parcel in the Village of Mount Pleasant. The tech giant intends to establish a data center campus on the site.

The Village of Mount Pleasant, Racine County, Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC), Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and Milwaukee 7 worked on the deal together.

“This is an exciting next step in welcoming Microsoft’s new data center development to Racine County. This project offers an incredible growth opportunity for our community,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. The acquired land, situated in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5, was sold by the Village of Mount Pleasant to Microsoft. The Wisconsin Valley Science & Technology Park in the Village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin as seen on Monday June 11, 2018. (c) Mark Hertzberg, for Racine County Eye

Mount Pleasant president weighs in

“We are proud to move forward with this highly anticipated development,” said Village President David DeGroot. “The purchase of this land, which has been transformed in recent years, is a win for taxpayers and residents alike.”

Microsoft plans to invest approximately $1 billion in constructing a state-of-the-art data center campus on the 315-acre site. Pending necessary approvals, site readiness work could commence later this year. Establishing the data center campus is expected to bring substantial economic benefits to the area.

A mock-up of a data center through Microsoft. The successful completion of this land deal represents a significant milestone for Mount Pleasant and Racine County, as it underscores the region’s growing attractiveness for major technology companies. Various entities’ collaborative efforts have paved the way for a promising future characterized by increased economic opportunities and job creation.