April 11, 1981 – May 6, 2023

Tiffany Lynette Martin

Tiffany Lynette Martin, 42, completed her earthly journey on Saturday, May 6, 2023. She was born in Racine on April 11, 1981, the daughter of Douglas Harris and Koren Martin.

After graduating from J.I. Case High School, she was employed by McDonald’s. She enjoyed coloring, knitting, crafting, and playing games on her phone. However, her greatest love came from the time she spent with her family and friends.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Ciara Scott, Jarriel Barry, both of Racine, and Jamaria Barry, of Milwaukee; two grandchildren, Kamyah Scott, and Sa’renity McKay; parents, Koren Martin, of Racine, and Douglas Harris, of Miss.; siblings, Carvin Turner, of Racine, Destiny Martin, Laquiten (Shirley) Turner, Marvon Martin, Treveon Martin, Alexandra Brittany Martin, Julie Mae Martin Carter. Her nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends also survive her. Tiffany was preceded in death by her sister, Pavielle Martin Carter.

Services

A homegoing service will be at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home with Pastor Montreal Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of the service.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home.