Obituary for Christian D. Nielsen

November 5, 1952 – May 21, 2023

Christian D. Nielsen, 70, passed away on May 21 at Froedtert Hospital.

Christian D. Nielsen

He was born on Nov. 5, 1952, in Aurora, Colo. Chris was united in marriage to Christine Wasik on May 1, 1976, at Bethania Lutheran Church in Racine.

He was a graduate of Case High School, class of 1970. Chris was a member of Teamsters Local 43, then later Teamsters Local 200.

He was employed as a truck driver for Express Freight Lines in Racine and Milwaukee, Crouse Cartage Co. in West Allis, and Super Value in Pleasant Prairie, retiring from the Teamsters Union in 2001. Chris enjoyed repairing 1910-1970s cars, camping and traveling.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Christine; daughter, Jessica (Eric Waydick) Singer of Saint Francis; son, Michael (Brindisi Trudeau) Nielsen of Washington State; sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Charles Derring of Mesa, Ariz. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and RoseMarie (nee: Kielpinski) Kucera, and in-laws, Ben and Helene Wasik.

Services

Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on June 2 at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please meet at the cemetery entrance a few minutes prior.

A special thank you from the family to Ascension Hospital-Franklin and Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee for their loving care of Chris.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.