RACINE — Yolanda Coleman, owner of Plush Clothing on Main Street in Racine, is set to receive the esteemed 2023 U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Wisconsin Women in Business Champion Award, according to an announcement made on Thursday. The award ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. on May 25 at the BePlush Collective, 300 Main Street.

How Coleman snagged the nomination

Coleman’s nomination for the SBA award was submitted by Heather Lux, Southeast Regional Project Director for the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC). Lux lauded Coleman’s efforts in supporting female business owners in Racine and establishing the BePlush Collective, a platform aimed at bringing together new and aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Yolanda Coleman, owner of Plush Clothing and the BePlush Collective in Downtown Racine. “Yolanda truly is a champion for female business owners in Racine,” Lux said. “Since opening Plush Clothing, she’s also brought other new and aspiring women entrepreneurs together through the BePlush Collective and is a great advocate for women, cancer survivors, small business owners, and Racine in general.” Plush Clothing, owned by Coleman, is known for providing trendy yet reasonably priced fashion merchandise and accessories to women in sizes 0x to 6x. The store’s mission centers around empowering women to look and feel their best.

Coleman expands vision with second store

Under one roof at BePlush, 300 Main St., are four businesses working together for a greater purpose. The multi-owned storefront is dedicated to increasing awareness about various cancers and providing a local place for people to shop.

BePlush doesn’t just sell clothing, handbags, personal care and bakery items; they offer a place where people can unite. BePlush, JC’s Boutique, DellaMaChris Bakery, and Sheabrojae’s Natural Expressions are inside the shop.

Each business under the BePlush umbrella is owned by a different Black woman battling, or in remission from, cancer. Their union as a team has been monumental in expanding who they are as business owners. Forming this partnership has led the entrepreneurs to develop a strong sisterhood.

“I am deeply honored to receive the SBA Wisconsin Women in Business Champion Award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of not only myself but the entire Plush Clothing team,” Coleman said. “Our mission has always been to uplift women, and this recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women entrepreneurs.”

For more information about Plush Clothing and the BePlush Collective, please visit www.plushclothing.com.