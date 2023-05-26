Obituary for Eleanor Ida Weinbrenner

July 17, 1928 – May 22, 2023

Eleanor Ida Weinbrenner, 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Eleanor Ida Weinbrenner

Eleanor was born to the late Bernhard and Lydia (nee: Hartkopf) Weinbrenner on July 17, 1928, in Kenosha. She was united in marriage to Herbert Weinbrenner on April 28, 1951.

Eleanor worked as a school secretary at Racine Unified School District for 25 years. She was formerly a member of Calvary Memorial Church. She was an active member of Grace Church. She taught Sunday school for many years. Eleanor enjoyed playing bridge and spending time with her loving family.

Eleanor will be deeply missed by her children, Sandra (Alois) Ortler, Heidi Olson, Carey (Kurt) Pedersen, and Paul (Laura) Weinbrenner; grandchildren, Erika Billings, Lindsay (Adam) Kicker, Sam (Kristina) Olson, Matt (Sabrina) Pedersen, Mike Pedersen, Kristi (Jay) Rogers, Emily (Andrew) Hopson, and Kyle Weinbrenner; great-grandchildren, Anna, Jaxson, and Alexis Billings, Ellie and Madison Kicker, and Jace and Brielle Pedersen, and one great-granddaughter coming in July; brother, Lee Weinbrenner; and many other family and friends.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Weinbrenner, and daughter, Amy Weinbrenner.

Services

Two visitations for Eleanor will be held at Wilson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on June 1, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on June 2. Service will begin at 10 a.m. on June 2. Following the service, a committal service will be held at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to Grace Church or Camp Anokijig.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Frontida Assisted Living: Willowgreen for their kind and caring compassion.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.