Obituary for Geraldine Pie

September 13, 1926 – May 23, 2023

Geraldine Pie, 96, passed away on May 23 at Parkview Gardens.

Geraldine Pie

She was born on Sept. 13, 1926, to the late Ralph and Lillian (nee: Peterson) Grant Sr. in Racine. Geraldine was united in marriage to Milton “Buzz” Pie on Feb. 22, 1947, in Racine.

She was employed at Sears in retail sales for 20 years, retiring in 1989.

Geraldine also enjoyed teaching preschool for 10 years for the City of Racine. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 30 years.

Geraldine was active in sports like volleyball and softball and she loved gardening.

She is survived by a son, Timothy (RoxAnn) Pie Sr.; grandchildren, Timothy (Corrie) Pie Jr., Thomas (Erica) Pie; great-grandchildren, Jared, Harper, and Owen Pie; sisters, Lorraine “Lorie” Hayek of Auburn, Neb., and Shirley (George) Povkovich of Racine.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Buzz on Dec. 20, 1998; her parents; brothers, Leroy, James, Ralph Jr., and Charles Grant; sisters, Betty Harrison, and Marjorie Wilda; and twin brother, Gerald, as a young child.

Services

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on May 30 at West Lawn Memorial Park Chapel, with Geraldine’s nephew, Rev. Jas Mortenson officiating. There will be a visitation at the cemetery chapel from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Geraldine will be laid to rest with Buzz in a private ceremony.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Sturino Funeral Home.