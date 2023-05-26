Obituary for Grace Ellen Ostergaard

September 5, 1926 – May 22, 2023

Grace Ellen Ostergaard, 96, passed away peacefully on May 22.

Grace was born to the late Sieberen and Jeleske (nee: Friesema) Dykstra on Sept. 5, 1926. She was united in marriage to Wilford “Ozzie” Ostergaard on May 15, 1948, in Racine.

Grace and her husband owned and operated Ostergaard’s Bakery on Washington Avenue in Racine. They retired in 1979. They moved to Eagle River and spent winters in Nokomis, Fla. Grace enjoyed playing golf, snowmobiling and sewing. She also loved entertaining friends and family with dinner parties.

Grace will be deeply missed by her children, Nancy (Roger) Hoff and Ted (Laurel) Ostergaard; grandchildren, Shari (Greg) Bernhardt and Kristin (Nate) Schroeder; great-grandchildren, Sophia, William, and Josephine Schroeder; and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Wilford Ostergaard, and brothers, Bud and Calvin Dykstra.

Services

A visitation for Grace will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 30 at Wilson Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Woods of Caledonia and the staff at Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.