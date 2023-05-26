Obituary for Mary Jane A. Madisen

January 24, 1938 – May 14, 2023

Mary Jane A. Madisen (nee: Deutsch), 85, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, May 14, 2023, after a prolonged series of illnesses.

Mary Jane A. Madisen

Jane, as she preferred to be called, was born to Matt and Anna (nee: Garrits) Deutsch on Jan. 24, 1938, in Stanley, Wis.

After graduating from high school, she moved to Racine. There she met the love of her life, George Clayton Madisen, and they were married.

She led an active life, bowling nearly nine months of every year, golfing in summer leagues, and doing most of her own home maintenance. Jane loved sports, never missing a Packers game, and always watching the Bucks, Brewers, and many golf matches on TV and in person. She was a long-time member of St. Edward’s Church, volunteering to fulfill many tasks there. Jane also volunteered in the City of Racine as a poll worker for many years.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Her closest friends tagged her with the nickname “Miss Congeniality.” Those who knew her also knew of her love to visit on the front porch of her home. She referred to even a short visit as a “porch party” and many laughs were had!

Jane is survived by four children, James (Kelly) Madisen, Jay (Mary Kay) Madisen, Don Madisen, and Tom (Sandi) Madisen; grandchildren, David (Ellyn), Brandon, Joshua, Kirsten, Alex (Laura), Andy (Katie), Neil (Jenna), Eric (Nikki), Jennifer (Paul) Heritsch, Joshua, and Joseph; 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Eileen Juno; nieces, nephews, and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clay; brothers, Raymond and Ronald Deutsch; sisters, Margaret Ebben, Jeanette Fitzsimmons, and Rose Ann Polnasek; and grandson, Matthew Madisen.

Services

Visitation and a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on May 25 at St. Edward Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the mass. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Please direct all memorials to St. Edward Church or the American Diabetes Association.

Many thanks to the doctors and staff of Ascension and Compassus Hospice!

