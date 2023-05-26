Obituary for Nancy Lou Newman

March 13, 1936 – May 17, 2023

Nancy Lou Newman, 87, passed away on May 17, 2023.

Nancy Lou Newman

Nancy was born in Racine to the late Ellai and Dewey Peterson on March 13, 1936. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Newman on Nov. 10, 1956, and they were married for 15 years.

Nancy was an animal lover. Throughout her life, she was always very passionate about dog training. Nancy was a member of the Greater Racine Kennel Club and the Canine Club of Milwaukee.

Nancy will be dearly missed by her children, Dan Newman, Greg (Bonnie) Newman, and Brian Newman; grandchildren, Allison Newman, Neil (Melissa) Newman, Matthew Newman, Elijah Newman, and Kimmi Salamone; great-grandchildren, Aiden Newman and James Newman; as well as many other family and friends.

Nancy is preceded in death by her daughter, Jody Newman; brother, Donald Peterson, and husband, Lloyd Newman.

Services

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 1 at the Wilson Funeral Home with Chaplain Terry Peterson. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment with a service of committal will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Nancy Lou Newman, please visit the Wilson Funeral Home Sympathy Store.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.