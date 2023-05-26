RACINE – Randy J. Loper, a repeat offender with a prior drug conviction, was apprehended on May 24 for possession of narcotics.

The arrest unfolded near the intersection of 16th and Hayes in Racine, Wisconsin, after officers observed Loper’s vehicle weaving down the road and noticed that he was not wearing a seat belt, according to a criminal complaint by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office.

Subsequent investigation led to the discovery of narcotics and drug paraphernalia within the vehicle, underscoring the ongoing battle against drug-related crimes in the community.

Nature of narcotic charges

Loper now faces multiple charges by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, including drug possession, possession with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. If convicted of all charges, he faces up to 50 years, one month in prison and/or fines up to $86,000.

Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch set a cash bond of $750.

During the stop, law enforcement officers identified the driver as Loper and discovered an active warrant from the Department of Corrections (DOC) for his arrest. Loper voluntarily informed the officers of the presence of cocaine in the driver’s side door, which led to his immediate apprehension.

Items found in Loper’s car

The passenger, identified as DH, was removed from the vehicle while officers proceeded to search it. The search uncovered the following items:

In the driver’s side door: A clear plastic knotted baggie containing a white substance.

A second knotted plastic baggie holding thirty yellow capsules imprinted with “SG 180,” later confirmed to be Gabapentin using pillfinder.com.

A third plastic baggie containing eleven orange pills marked “Adderall XR 20mg,” confirmed as Adderall via Drugs.com. In a Crown Royal bag located in front of the center console: A fourth plastic baggie containing a white substance.

A steel spoon with white residue.

A steel spatula and scraper with white residue.

Two torch lighters. In the center console: Two digital scales with white residue.

A fifth plastic baggie containing a white powder substance and two lighters.

A sixth plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance tested positive for THC and Fentanyl, weighing 1.20 grams. In the glove box: A glass container holding a green, leafy substance, which tested positive for THC and Fentanyl, weighed 131.5 grams.

In a statement given after being informed of his Miranda rights, Loper claimed ownership of all the items found within the vehicle. Additionally, the passenger DH told officers that Loper was his drug dealer, suggesting his involvement in drug distribution.

The officer, relying on his training and experience, identified the scales, spoon, and scraper as drug paraphernalia. Furthermore, based on his expertise, the officer believed that the substances discovered in the vehicle were intended for distribution rather than personal use.

It is worth noting that Loper has a prior conviction for Possession of THC (2nd and Subsequent) in Racine County Case No. 2017-CF-860, dated August 7, 2017, establishing him as a repeat drug offender.

Loper is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. June 1 for a preliminary hearing.

Where to get help

For individuals struggling with opioid addiction in Racine County, Wisconsin, several resources are available to provide support and assistance.

The Racine County Division of Health offers a range of services, including addiction counseling, treatment referrals, and access to medication-assisted treatment programs. Additionally, organizations such as Racine County Human Services and local community clinics provide comprehensive addiction treatment and recovery services. The Racine Opioid Task Force, a collaborative initiative, actively works towards reducing opioid-related harm and offers resources such as support groups, educational programs, and access to naloxone, an opioid overdose reversal medication.

It is important for those seeking help to reach out to these dedicated organizations and professionals who are committed to assisting individuals on their journey to recovery from opioid addiction.