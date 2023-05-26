RACINE – If you are headed to North Beach, officials with the City of Racine want you to know about the enhanced safety measures in place.

The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) announced that North Beach will officially open its doors to the public on June 3.

The beach will be staffed with trained lifeguards who will ensure the safety of visitors throughout the summer season. Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In order to maintain a safe environment for all park-goers, PRCS has requested the cooperation of visitors in observing a set of guidelines.

Guidelines for Visitors’ Safety and Compliance It is essential that visitors refrain from blocking the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats, or rescue boards, as this may impede potential rescue operations. Additionally, swimming should only take place within the protected area, as lifeguards reserve the right to restrict swimming in the interest of public safety when hazardous conditions are present. Daily Water Conditions and Park Closure Information To stay informed about the daily water conditions at North Beach, residents are advised to consult the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org. Furthermore, it is important to note that North Beach Parks will close promptly at 10 p.m., and visitors are expected to vacate the premises by that time.

Prohibited Activities According to City of Racine Ordinance The City of Racine Ordinance strictly prohibits certain activities within the park and beach area. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted, with the exception of the designated North Beach Oasis area. Motorized vehicles are also prohibited on the beaches, and glass containers and fires are not allowed. Furthermore, the presence of dogs or any other pets in the park and beach areas is strictly forbidden. Stay Informed about PRCS Events and Information For information regarding upcoming PRCS events, interested individuals can visit cityofracine.org/ParksRec, personally visit the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127, or contact PRCS directly at (262) 636-9131. PRCS can also be found on Facebook at facebook.com/RPRCS. As North Beach prepares to welcome visitors once again, these safety measures and regulations are intended to ensure an enjoyable and secure experience for all park-goers. PRCS encourages residents and visitors to familiarize themselves with the guidelines and to adhere to them throughout the summer season.