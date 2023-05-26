The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of May 27 – June 2

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Library Closures

The Racine Public Library building and mobile libraries will be closed on Monday, May 29. Social services as well as phone and chat support will not be available.

Bookmobile Schedule Change

The Bookmobile’s school-year schedule of stops will continue through Saturday, June 3. From Monday, June 5 through Saturday, Sept. 2, the summer schedule will be in place. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

Kids

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, May 31 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first-floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try.

No registration is required.

Chess Club

Wednesday, May 31 | 5-7 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

This open play chess club is facilitated by Jeff Garcia, a member of the U.S. Chess Federation. When you arrive, all you have to do is settle in for a match with any of the available players. Players of all levels are welcome.

Registration is required.

Meaningful Locations Photography Exhibit at the LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin

Thursday, June 1 | 4-6 p.m. | LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin, 1456 Junction Avenue, Racine, WI 53403

Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with the Racine Public Library, Community Powered and the LGBT Center of Southeast Wisconsin as we reveal Racine community members’ Meaningful Locations.

No registration is required.

All Together Now: Play with Music

Friday, June 2 | 11 a.m.-Noon | Youth Services – 1st Floor

For this playful summer programming series, try different activities to move and play with friends. Today’s session is an hour of free play with different musical instruments for you to play with other kids and caregivers.

No registration is required.

Author Visits: “Life from Cabrini Greens: Autobiography of Tyrone Malone” Book Launch

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Malone invites you to a panel discussion of his life from adolescence to adulthood, spent surviving the trauma and mayhem of the notorious projects of Cabrini Greens. Hear the story behind the book, in which Malone shares that where positive change is concerned, “It is not where you are from, it’s where you are at.”

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Saturday, June 3 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, June 3 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, May 27 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

LEGO Club

Saturday, May 27 | 1-3 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

We’re bringing out our LEGO collection! Build and play whatever you imagine. No need to bring your own — the library will provide all the bricks you need. Children under seven are asked to have a caretaker present during the program.

No registration is required.

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 8-12

Thursday, June 1 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Teens Entering Grades 8-12

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for the whole summer, June 1 through Aug. 10, with a break from June 23 through July 12.

Registration is required.

Adults

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, May 29 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Spanish & English Citizenship Exam Classes with Voces de la Frontera

Wednesday, May 31 | 2-4 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Voces de la Frontera’s classes will help you get ready to take your citizenship exam. Classes for those taking the Spanish exam are every Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. To register, contact Jeanette Arellano at (414) 236-0415 or Paola Barragan at (262) 346-4027. All students must have at least 5 years residency or 3 years as a permanent resident who is married to a U.S. citizen.

Registration is required.

Seasonal Screams Book Discussion

Wednesday, May 31 | 5:30-6:30 p.m. | The Lee Room – Atrium, 1st Floor

Do you like horror? Are you ready to discuss books both ghastly and frightening? Join our book discussion as we explore books from the horror genre, suggested by participants. You can find the reading list at RacineLibrary.info/suggestions. Please email Rebecca.Leannah@RacineLibrary.info if you need a copy of the next book.

No registration is required.

Senior Bingo

Thursday, June 1 | 10-11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

It’s Bingo time! Join us the first Thursday of every month for five free rounds of Bingo, and maybe even win a prize if you’re one of our best players. Our best players will win scratch-offs from the Wisconsin State Lottery.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!