MOUNT PLEASANT, WI – A 49-year-old Racine man was killed Friday night following a car versus pedestrian crash that happened Friday night in the 3300 block of State Highway 32.

Mount Pleasant Polic Department and the South Shore Fire Department responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at 10:08 p.m., according to a press release by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Details surrounding the crash

Numerous callers reported a male lying in the roadway while cars swerved around him. Tragically, the man was found in the southbound lanes of STH 32 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation into the incident revealed that the pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle on STH 32, which did not remain at the scene. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2013-2017 Honda Accord, dark grey or silver metallic in color. It is expected to have sustained heavy front-end damage, including damage to the left side mirror and possibly the windshield.

Who to call if you have any information

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mt. Pleasant Police Department at 884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330 or via e-mail through the Crime Stoppers website.