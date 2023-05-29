Photos by Mark Hertzberg
A rememberance
By Denise Lockwood
They bore the burden
Unwanted memories
Walked with a limp
Took the bullet
Yielded
They saw things that no one should
And heard things that no one should.
They suffered in silence
For they didn’t want to burden others
But we know, we see, we care
We will never forget their sacrifice
So on this Memorial Day we pause
Breathe in their being
Stand shoulder to shoulder with one another
Let their existence be within us
We recognize the interrupted life
Unhealed wounds
Burdened minds
In reverence,
We promise to never take our freedom for granted.
