Memorial Day 2023, Racine, WIsconsin
Photos by Mark Hertzberg

A rememberance

By Denise Lockwood

They bore the burden

Unwanted memories
Walked with a limp
Took the bullet

Yielded

They saw things that no one should
And heard things that no one should.
They suffered in silence
For they didn’t want to burden others

But we know, we see, we care
We will never forget their sacrifice

So on this Memorial Day we pause
Breathe in their being
Stand shoulder to shoulder with one another
Let their existence be within us

We recognize the interrupted life
Unhealed wounds
Burdened minds

In reverence,
We promise to never take our freedom for granted.

Denise Lockwood has an extensive background in traditional and non-traditional media. She has written for Patch.com, the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee Magazine and the Kenosha News.

