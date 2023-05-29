A rememberance

By Denise Lockwood

They bore the burden

Unwanted memories

Walked with a limp

Took the bullet

Yielded

They saw things that no one should

And heard things that no one should.

They suffered in silence

For they didn’t want to burden others

But we know, we see, we care

We will never forget their sacrifice

So on this Memorial Day we pause

Breathe in their being

Stand shoulder to shoulder with one another

Let their existence be within us

We recognize the interrupted life

Unhealed wounds

Burdened minds

In reverence,

We promise to never take our freedom for granted.