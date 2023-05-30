BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s Forensic Team placed in the top 5% at the Wisconsin State Speech Festival in April 2023, hosted by Wisconsin Interscholastic Speech and Dramatic Arts Association.
Held at DeForest Area High School, the festival hosted 304 schools and 2,800 students, including those from Burlington.
The festival allows students to participate both in person and virtually. Most of BHS chose to participate in person to enjoy the camaraderie and friendships that develop between schools with face-to-face competition.
Forensic Team
Members of the Forensic Team:
- Ethan Pedersen, Cameron Vetter, Demonstration
- Olivia Rombak, Extemporaneous
- Ryan Dummer, Ava Fix, Farrago
- Juliana Lyle, Caleb Weis, Jacey Lois, Fabian Jiménez, Impromptu
- Shelby Kail, Sophie Stutzman, Soren Ellingstad, Sully Bies, Informative
- Emerson Dinatale-Lorentz, Moments in History
- Ian Nie, Rumina Sharma, Dominic Dennis, Oratory
- Kathryn Beaudette and Addie Thomas, Play Acting
- Grace Lemerond, Maxine Lyle, Jamie Foss, Poetry
- Lily Boyle, Tucker Larose, Prose
- Nathan Jessup, Leigh Weber, Radio
- Jackson Dempkey, Vincent Nemeth, Public Address
- Aubrey Dill, Solo Humorous
- Gio Grippe, Special Occasion
- Allie Covey, Storytelling
Earning an award
In addition to being among the top 5%, the team is among 33 schools receiving an Excellence in Speech Award.
The Coaches of the Forensic Team are Matt Nie and Robbie Twohig. They will accept a plaque on behalf of the school.
“The hard work and dedication of Burlington High School’s Forensics Team is truly impressive,” Nie said upon hearing how the team placed on Wednesday afternoon. “Simply put, these are great kids with pure talent sharing their public speaking gifts and students have fun doing it!”
Student Spotlight
Juliana Lyle is a senior with the team and believes that the Forensics team helps teach “students how to step out of their comfort zones to effectively communicate their thoughts.”
As a participant on the team, she encourages young students to get involved and feels the skills she has gained in Forensics will support her as she enrolls at Florida College in Temple Terrace, Fla.
Lyle has plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in nursing.
“By participating in Forensics, I hope to take my experiences from the club and team and apply what I learned from them for the rest of my life,” Lyle said
The team celebrated its season on May 1 according to BHS.
