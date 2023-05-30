RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) opened the Laurel Clark Water Attraction also known as the Splash Pad last week.

It is located at the bottom of the Sam Johnson Parkway, in Downtown Racine and is now open for the 2023 summer season.

PRCS staff will be on duty four days a week from Thursday until Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Splash Pad Rules

All participants must follow the safety rules. Please observe the following:

Shower before entering the attraction.

Do not enter the splash pad/interactive play attraction if you have a communicable disease or an open cut.

Do not bring food, drink, gum, glass, or street shoes into the splash pad/interactive play attraction.

Do not bring animals into the interactive play attraction area.

No rough or violent play is allowed.

Do not drink the water.

Diaper changing is prohibited within the splash pad/interactive play attraction area.

The maximum number of individuals allowed is 75.

The following are prohibited in the splash pad area: Recreational, wheel-based methods of transportation including skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters, etc., or other wheeled toys Alcoholic beverages (except within the Smok’d on the Water area) Glass containers Fire

No recreational wheel-based methods of transportation: skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, scooters, etc. or other wheeled toys allowed

No alcoholic beverages, except within Smok’d on the Water area

More information

If you are looking for more information about PRCS events can be found online. Contact the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room 127, or email prcs@cityofracine.org for more details.