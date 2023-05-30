RACINE — Tee time for the third round of the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC) Mini Golf Pub Crawl is set for 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on June 10.
Participating local businesses will have their own mini golf holes set up for event attendees to putt-putt at. Golfers can swing on the green at as many or as few businesses as they’d like.
Mini Golf Pub Crawl Tickets
Those who sign up for the Mini Golf Pub Crawl can do so for $30 for a foursome.
Tickets can be purchased online. They can also be bought by contacting the DRC office by calling 262-634-6002 to avoid paying an online surcharge.
Participating locations
- George’s Tavern
- Marci’s on Main
- Main Hub
- Harbor Lite Yacht Club
- Carriage House
- The Ivanhoe
- Littleport Brewing Co.
- Brickhouse
- Smoke’d on the Water
- Dewey’s Sports Bar and Restaurant
- Pub on Wisconsin
- Blue Rock
- Pepi’s Pub & Grill
- Dimple’s Imports
- Plush Clothing
- Be Plush Collective
- Vapemeisters
- Evelyn’s Club Main
- The Foxhole Lounge
Awards ceremony
An award and prize ceremony for the Mini Golf Pub Crawl will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Marci’s on Main.
Prizes for the best team name, team costumes, score, and worst score, along with lots of randomly drawn prize drawings will be given out to participants.
