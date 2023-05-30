Participating local businesses will have their own mini golf holes set up for event attendees to putt-putt at. Golfers can swing on the green at as many or as few businesses as they’d like.

Mini Golf Pub Crawl Tickets

Those who sign up for the Mini Golf Pub Crawl can do so for $30 for a foursome.

Tickets can be purchased online. They can also be bought by contacting the DRC office by calling 262-634-6002 to avoid paying an online surcharge.