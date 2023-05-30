RACINE — Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Superintendent Eric Gallien is entering into contract negotiations as superintendent of the South Carolina Charleston County School District (CCSD).

If the Board in CCSD approves the contract, it means Gallien plans to transition to a new educational leadership role and marks the conclusion of his tenure with RUSD, according to a press release by CCSD.

Gallien had been on medical leave after having a kidney transplant in April.

“This is bittersweet news after almost ten years,” wrote RUSD Board of Education President Jane Barbian in a memo to the staff. “It is sad to see Dr. Gallien go, but we are happy to see him receive an exciting new career opportunity and a fresh start with renewed health.”

Gallien’s work at Racine Unified

During Gallien’s tenure, he spearheaded various initiatives to improve students’ educational outcomes, according to the Racine Unified School District website.

As superintendent, Gallien prioritized efforts to bridge achievement gaps, strengthen teacher support systems, and foster inclusivity within RUSD. "I'm excited about this next step in the selection process and honored to be the candidate of choice to lead CCSD forward," Gallien stated in the press release. "I strongly believe in my ability to bring impactful, positive change to the students, families, and educators of CCSD and look forward to getting to work." The Charleston County School District, known for its diverse student population and commitment to academic excellence, warmly welcomed Gallien as its newest superintendent.

“Dr. Gallien has over two decades of successful educational leadership leading large school districts and has a demonstrated history of improving student outcomes through thoughtful and data-driven decision-making,” said CCSD Board Chair Pam McKinney. “The Board is confident we have chosen a high caliber administrator to lead our district forward, and we thank everyone who has provided input and feedback throughout this important process.”

What’s next for Racine Unified?

The board will begin selecting a successor who will build upon Gallien’s accomplishments and continue guiding RUSD toward further success.

As the search for a new superintendent begins, community members and stakeholders will closely observe the selection process, hoping to find a candidate to maintain the progress initiated by Gallien. The incoming superintendent will face various challenges, including narrowing achievement gaps, promoting diversity and inclusion, and enhancing community engagement.

Barbian told staff in the memo that the Board of Education would meet to discuss the next steps. In the interim, Chief Academic Officer Soren Gajewski will continue to serve as acting superintendent.

“We are confident in the ability to keep RUSD moving forward,” she said.

Racine County Eye contacted the school district for further comment and will add to this story when we have more information.