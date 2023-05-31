RACINE COUNTY — A second drug overdose alert for May was issued by the city and county health departments.

The Racine County Public Health Department (RCPH) and the City of Racine Public Health Department (CoRPHD) on May 30 issued the alert following an increase in suspected opioid drug overdoses in Racine County.

From May 21 to May 27 four suspected cases of opioid drug overdoses were documented in area hospital emergency departments.

Increase in overdoses

This is the second drug overdose alert issued this month. The first went out May 8.

The total number of drug overdoses for 2023 has risen from 73 to 83 in just the last month.

This is not just a problem impacting Racine County. More than 106,000 persons in the U.S. died from a drug-involved overdose in 2021, including illicit drugs and prescription opioids according to The National Insititute on Drug Abuse’s reports on drug overdose death rates.

Drugs mixed with fentanyl

Most often, fentanyl gets mixed with heroin, cocaine, and pressed pills, according to a press release issued by Racine County. There have been several cases where fentanyl was found mixed with marijuana as well.

Xylazine, an FDA-approved veterinary sedative, is also being mixed with street drugs. The Drug Enforcement Agency posted a drug overdose alert their website that the addition xylazine to fentanyl makes the deadliest drug epidemic even worse.

“Xylazine is making the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” the notice reads.

Most overdose deaths are reported to involve poly-substances (heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, xylazine, etc.) reports The National Insititute on Drug Abuse.

Preventing overdoses

People who use drugs can prevent an overdose death by:

Carry Narcan and tell others where it is stored.

Use fentanyl test strips.

Never use drugs alone.

Avoid mixing drugs (i.e. heroin and alcohol).

Signs of an overdose

According to the CDC, recognizing the signs of opioid overdose can save a life. Various symptoms may occur when someone is experiencing an overdose, but are not limited to the following:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak, or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold, clammy, and/or discolored skin

Assist during an overdose

Call 911 immediately.

Administer Narcan (one dose every 2-3 minutes).

Provide rescue breaths and chest compressions (CPR).

Keep the person awake and breathing.

Lie the person on their side (recovery position).

Stay with the person until help arrives. If medical assistance is refused after an overdose, stay with the person for at least four hours. Overdose can resume after Narcan wears off.



If someone overdoses on a substance laced with xylazine, Narcan may not work because the sedative is not an opioid.