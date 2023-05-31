First Fridays to unveil public art project, feature 'Police and Pedals' stunt show on June 2

RACINE — First Fridays will feature the unveiling of this year’s public art project and host the Police and Pedals BMX and FMX stunt show on June 2 in Downtown Racine.
The Racine Police Department is working with the Downtown Racine Corporation, which organizes First Fridays, to bring the stunt show to the community.
The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m., highlighting the businesses in Downtown Racine, live music, food, art, promos, sales, and more. A map of participants is available online.
First Fridays packed with activities
Live Music
Catch live music at the following locations:
- Brickhouse
- Smoke’d on the Water
- Dimple’s Imports
- The Nash
- Marci’s on Main
- Reefpoint Brew House
- Main Hub
- Uncorkt
In addition, a free comedy show will take place at Evelyn’s Club Main.
Public Art Project unveiling
Racine’s 23rd annual public art project will be unveiled on June 2 and focuses on love.
24 artists from the community have painted and decorated four-foot-tall wooden displays that read “I heart Racine” along with the word “love.”
Those artists include:
- Artists Gallery (multiple artists)
- Nancy & Scott Barthuly
- Nicole Blakely
- Patricia Borowiec
- Kelly Drumm-Frederick
- Dave Gage
- Lizbeth Gage
- Jennifer Jarrett
- Kathryn Klomp
- Alexis Lockridge
- Brenda Lois
- Connie Meredith
- Samantha Moe
- Paul Muckler
- Faille Schmitz
- Serenitie Schutters & Horlick High School Art Class
- Lisa Shockley-Fors
- Dallas & Tarah Tawwater
- The Prairie School 2023 Kindergarten Class
- The Prairie School Art Class/Vicki Schmitz
- Hillary Warren
- Kelly Witte
These creative signs will be on display throughout the downtown area. Some of the art features Disney, the Wind Point Lighthouse, Racine’s favorite foods, Lake Michigan, and the Beatles.
Many of the artists who have participated will be at First Fridays.
The art will remain present in Downtown Racine throughout the summer.
Scavenger hunt
People are encouraged to participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt that relates to the public art project. Each piece of artwork has a question that relates to its artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15
of the questions correctly.
Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at The Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St. or
downloaded online beginning June 2.
Auction
Of the 24 signs, nineteen will go up for an online public auction from Sept. 1-10. The other five will continue to be displayed year after year in Downtown Racine.
Visit the pieces of art and then stay tuned for the auction to come.
Police and Pedals
The fun doesn’t stop there. The Racine Police Department and its Community Oriented Policing unit will host a BMX & FMX Stunt Show on Main Street between 5th and 7th Streets.
There will be high-flying stunt performances at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. from Division BMX and Sick Air FMX. As a part of this event, Monument Square will have DJ Cowboy and segments with Karaoke along with a 360-degree photo booth on the stage, and multiple vendors with beer, snacks and more.
Parking
Main Street will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the stunt show. Parking is just $2 all day and is available at the following ramps:
- McMynn
- 3rd and Lake
- Shoop (at Main and State)
- Festival Hall (includes 8 EV charging stations)
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.
