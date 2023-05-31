First Fridays to unveil public art project, feature 'Police and Pedals' stunt show on June 2

RACINE — First Fridays will feature the unveiling of this year’s public art project and host the Police and Pedals BMX and FMX stunt show on June 2 in Downtown Racine.

The Racine Police Department is working with the Downtown Racine Corporation, which organizes First Fridays, to bring the stunt show to the community.

The festivities will kick off at 4 p.m., highlighting the businesses in Downtown Racine, live music, food, art, promos, sales, and more. A map of participants is available online.

First Fridays packed with activities

Live Music

Catch live music at the following locations:

Brickhouse

Smoke’d on the Water

Dimple’s Imports

The Nash Marci’s on Main

Reefpoint Brew House

Main Hub

Uncorkt

In addition, a free comedy show will take place at Evelyn’s Club Main.

Public Art Project unveiling

Racine’s 23rd annual public art project will be unveiled on June 2 and focuses on love.

24 artists from the community have painted and decorated four-foot-tall wooden displays that read “I heart Racine” along with the word “love.”

Those artists include:

Artists Gallery (multiple artists)

Nancy & Scott Barthuly

Nicole Blakely

Patricia Borowiec

Kelly Drumm-Frederick

Dave Gage

Lizbeth Gage

Jennifer Jarrett Kathryn Klomp

Alexis Lockridge

Brenda Lois

Connie Meredith

Samantha Moe

Paul Muckler

Faille Schmitz

Serenitie Schutters & Horlick High School Art Class Lisa Shockley-Fors

Dallas & Tarah Tawwater

The Prairie School 2023 Kindergarten Class

The Prairie School Art Class/Vicki Schmitz

Hillary Warren

Kelly Witte

Credit: DRC These creative signs will be on display throughout the downtown area. Some of the art features Disney, the Wind Point Lighthouse, Racine’s favorite foods, Lake Michigan, and the Beatles. Many of the artists who have participated will be at First Fridays. The art will remain present in Downtown Racine throughout the summer.

Scavenger hunt

People are encouraged to participate in a self-guided scavenger hunt that relates to the public art project. Each piece of artwork has a question that relates to its artistic design. Any person wanting to participate will be awarded a $5 Downtown gift card (valid at over 100 locations) for answering at least 15

of the questions correctly.

Scavenger hunt forms can be picked up at The Downtown Racine Corporation office, 425 Main St. or

downloaded online beginning June 2.

Auction

Of the 24 signs, nineteen will go up for an online public auction from Sept. 1-10. The other five will continue to be displayed year after year in Downtown Racine.

Visit the pieces of art and then stay tuned for the auction to come.

Police and Pedals The fun doesn’t stop there. The Racine Police Department and its Community Oriented Policing unit will host a BMX & FMX Stunt Show on Main Street between 5th and 7th Streets. Credit: DRC

There will be high-flying stunt performances at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. from Division BMX and Sick Air FMX. As a part of this event, Monument Square will have DJ Cowboy and segments with Karaoke along with a 360-degree photo booth on the stage, and multiple vendors with beer, snacks and more.

Parking Main Street will be closed from 2 to 9 p.m. for the stunt show. Parking is just $2 all day and is available at the following ramps: McMynn

3rd and Lake

Shoop (at Main and State)

Festival Hall (includes 8 EV charging stations)