BURLINGTON — Georgia Rae, a local musician, fought through financial barriers on her journey to becoming a well-known live looping fiddle player. Her hope is that the narrative changes for other aspiring musicians in Southeastern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois by providing financial assistance to those in need.

With a desire to help others get to center stage, the funky and fun twenty-something fiddler is partnering with The Runaway Micropub and Nanobrewery, to support local and aspiring musicians through the Aspiring Musicians Fund.

This fund will provide financial support to those who apply. The funds can be used for purchasing an instrument, music lessons, recording a song, or any other expenses that could help a musician reach their goals as an artist or band.

“We are looking for people to give this money to and also give these instruments to… to somebody that will really appreciate it and hopefully it’ll help them grow their music exploration,” says Georgia Rae.

Collecting donations

Funds for the Aspiring Musicians Fund have been raised at Open Mic Nights at The Runaway hosted by Georgia Rae. These events occur every third Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. and allow aspiring musicians and other artists to take the stage and perform.

Fiddleface plays at The Runaway, 109 E Chestnut St. – Credit: Georgia Rae “They’re super supportive of local, live artists that do original music, people that do covers. They just love local music, so we want to help keep supporting people of all ages that may need assistance.” Georgia Rae, speaking about The Runaway

Around $1,000 has been raised in addition to a handful of instruments being collected.

“One of the big things we believe in at The Runaway is supporting local musicians. We have live music there every week. And that’s why (one) of our business goals is to keep live music an important part of the community and support those artists,” shares Bernard Petersen, owner of The Runaway.

Donations are being accepted at The Runaway at 109 E. Chestnut St. in Burlington or by Venmo by forwarding payments to Georgia_Rae.

Any donations made via Venmo will be put towards the Aspiring Musicians Fund. Any donations of instruments, lessons, space, time or amenities that could be beneficial to an aspiring musician can be brought to the attention of Georgia Rae.

Georgia Rae’s reasons to help

Locals know her music and her iconic looping fiddle sound, but the fiddler people see on stage was a long time coming. It is why she’s driven to help.

Georgia Rae fell in love with the violin at just five years old. In her teen years, her father lost his job and Georgia Rae’s ability to take lessons came to a halt because of the family’s inability to afford lessons. Not allowing the circumstance to rain on her parade, she began a band with her mom which expanded to include her siblings. They would play at nursing homes and small gigs as a way to generate income, which provided a way for Georgia Rae to continue taking lessons. Georgia Rae is a southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois based live looping fiddle player. This year, she and The Runaway have teamed up to created an Aspiring Musicians Fund to help offset the financial burden musicians may face. – Credit: Georgia Rae

She currently plays as a soloist as Georgia Rae, but also will take to the stage this upcoming summer at over 60 shows with the Georgia Rae Family Band, Fiddleface, Miles Over Mountain, and with various other local bands.

From her youth, she’s developed into an artist that is as unique as they come. Becoming a performer came with the skill and ability to teach.

Georgia Rae teaches lessons to a group of musicians. The goal of the Aspiring Musician Fund is to increase access to music, instruments, lessons and more. – Credit: Georgia Rae “I love to teach. Personally, I love teaching and I love seeing people get excited about something. And I love, just love when you can see people get better and then get proud of themselves,” says the fiddler. “It’s so cool. I want people to believe in themselves and sometimes, you know when there’s little things holding you back, it gets really discouraging.”

Georgia Rae wants to take away as many barriers as possible. It is why she is encouraging people in the local area to apply.

“I want to help form a community that helps you push past those and makes you believe that you can do anything and know that you can do anything,” says the musician.

Applying for funds

An application is available online where aspiring musicians can apply for funds. People are encouraged to apply and tell the organizers about the applicant’s musical background, interests and goals. They also require photos and a video to be uploaded.

The first distribution of funds will be announced during “Bluegrass in the Loop” at The Loop in Burlington on June 24. Georgia will be playing and making the announcement. As funds continue to be raised, more donations will be made to aspiring musicians. For more opportunities to see this fiddler in action, view a list of her upcoming shows. Visit her website and the following Facebook pages: Georgia Rae, Fiddleface, and Miles Over Mountain for day-to-day updates. Fiddleface – Photo courtesy of Georgia Rae