Obituary for Kay E. Fulk

June 14, 1943 – May 28, 2023

Kay E. Fulk (nee: Fry), 79, died peacefully in her home on May 28.

Kay was born to the late Elmer and Mary (nee: McManus) Fry on June 14, 1943, in Tipton, Ind. She was united in marriage to Richard “Rick” Fulk on June 25, 1966, in Oakford, Ind.

Kay graduated in 1961 from Kokomo High School in Indiana. She attended college at Milligan University in Tennessee, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in history. Kay worked as a primary school teacher in both Indiana and Wisconsin. She was also an office manager at an insurance company. From 1980 to 2000, Kay was an HR director for the family business, Triad Engineering. From 2000 to 2015, she was a CFO for Rivers Bend Engineering, also a family business. Kay was a cat lover. She enjoyed gardening and was a fan of the Packers.

Kay will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard Fulk; children, Michael (Kristen) Fulk, Ryan Fulk, and Chad (Denise) Fulk; grandchildren, Sarah, Henry, and Ben Fulk; great-grandson, Justin Leon Lyons; sister, Martha (Merril) Weale; nephew and niece, Johnny and Mary Brownlee; and many other family and friends.

Kay was preceded in death by her infant daughter, who passed in December of 1970, and her brother-in-law, James Fulk.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to caregivers Doreen Wrycza and Norma Reed at Comfort Keepers for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorials directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Wilson Funeral Home.