Obituary for Kenneth ‘K.C.’ Charles Niva Jr.

November 8, 1960 – May 27, 2023

Kenneth (K.C.) Charles Niva, Jr., 62, of Racine, passed away peacefully on May 27 at Ascension Hospital in Racine. K.C. was born in Toronto, Canada, on Nov. 8, 1960.

Kenneth “K.C.” Charles Niva Jr.

Among his jobs and careers, K.C. worked at St. Mary’s Hospital (now Ascension) as a Certified Nursing Assistant and Health Unit Coordinator for many years.

K.C. is survived by his partner, Orin Xavier of Racine; brother, Daryl Michael Seymour of Milwaukee; brother-in-law, James (Curtis) Roberson of Lynwood, Ill.; sister-in-law, Regina (Uchendu) Ross-Ude of South Holland, Ill.; and dear friends, John Leitheiser of Racine; Debbie Stindle of Burlington, Wis.; Cynthia (Robert) Righter of Tampa, Fla., along with a host of family and friends. He also left to cherish his memory his pups, Breezy, Turner, Jayda, and Iggy.

He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Charles Niva, Sr.; mother, Dorothy Niva; special aunt Betty Miller, and aunts Irene Hebeisen and Helen Malmquist; and father-in-law, Robert Donald Gaines. The pups that preceded his death include Blue, Prince, Jackie-O, Frasier, Chance, and Max.

Services

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. on June 10 at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.

In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.