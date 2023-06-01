RACINE— On National Gun Violence Awareness Day, June 2, the Racine community will come together at Monument Square to make an effort to curb gun violence in the community.

Racine County, in partnership with Voices of Black Mothers United, welcomes community members to gather from noon to 2 p.m. for a rally to support survivors of gun violence while continuing to raise awareness about gun violence.

Wear Orange Friday’s event is part of the #WearOrange campaign that has been organized by Nakeyda Haymer, the state lead of Voices of Black Mothers United, and the Racine County Violent Crime Reduction Coordinator. According to #WearOrange, an extension of Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.

Attendees are encouraged to wear orange to the event, in addition to being encouraged to wear the color all weekend during Wear Orange Weekend. Orange is the color to represent gun violence awareness.

“We stand united against the senseless violence in our community,” said Haymer. “This rally will serve as a powerful symbol of our commitment to bring an end to this crisis. Together, we can create a safer future for our community.”

Rally for change

At the rally, there will be a performance by Racine Unified School District (RUSD) Dance Teams. Community agencies and networks will be available to provide informational resources.

Additionally, students from Park High School will be selling their custom “A Case for Change” handmade and crafted rings with bullet casings incorporated into the artwork. Proceeds from the sales will go to Voices of Black Mothers United.

Read more about “A Case for Change” here.

Programs available to assist

Additional resources

