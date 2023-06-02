RACINE — Just days before what was meant to be Davion Robinson’s graduation day, he became a victim of gun violence.

The senior had the intent to walk across the stage at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave., with his fellow graduating class on June 2, but admission to the Trauma Center at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin will prevent him from doing so.

Robinson was shot just after midnight early Tuesday morning, in the wake of Memorial Day.

“Just shocked,” describes the feeling Cinnamon Sheldon, Davion’s mother had when she got the call that her son had been shot. “My son is a person who tries to bring everybody together in a community.”

She reports the situation is under investigation, but he “was not the intended target.”

Davion Robinson is surrounded by family, loved ones and RUSD administrators, Judy Bloyer and Directing Principal Cassie Kuranz, along with educator Mrs. Days on Thursday with an intimate graduation. – ceremony. – Credit: Cinnamon Sheldon

A special ceremony

On June 1, just a day before National Gun Violence Awareness Day, from Robinson’s hospital bed, he proudly accepted his high school diploma from Racine Unified School District.

Davion was upset about missing graduation and not being able to walk the stage. Administration from RUSD, Directing principal Cassie Kuranz from Case, and educator Mrs. Days, along with the help of Davion’s family and nurses at the hospital pulled off a surprise and unforgettable ceremony.

“My son was so sad. And he’s scared. He’s traumatized,” explains Sheldon.

Sheldon originally didn’t think the ceremony would be possible due to strict visitor guidelines in place at the hospital.

In the end, the alternative graduation ceremony worked out and brought smiles to Davion’s face.

Watch as Davion graduates

Thriving student

Not only is he now a high school graduate, but he also received a Certificate of Recognition from the Academies of Racine and Gateway Technical College. While in high school, Robinson earned 22 college credits from the local technical school.

Credit: Cinnamon Sheldon His mother explains he made the high honor roll with a GPA close to 4.0. At Case, Robinson was the President of the school’s Black Student Union and even participated in Black Men Unification Roundtable. He was also involved in DECA. In the fall, Robinson has committed to attend Howard University, a private, historically Black research institution, in Washington D.C.

Gearing up for college, Robinson also earned at least four scholarships. Most recently, he was the recipient of the Rotary scholarship from the Racine Founders Rotary Club and attended an awards breakfast to honor his success last week.

“He’s a very intelligent, smart, lovable what can I say, how can I put it, a kid that everybody takes to, his Spirit gravitates everybody. And the unfortunate events that happened to my son, brought people, I didn’t know, connecting with me,” says Sheldon.

In addition to his academic and civic leadership accolades, Robinson is employed at Amazon as well.

Gun violence awareness needed

His mother calls it a blessing that he is in the condition that he is in.

“I know it’s gonna be a long road, but he’s doing a lot better,” says his mom. “He has a chest tube in. When the bullet hit, it went through his back, hit his lung, broke his ribs – broke two ribs, I think – came out the front, and broke his collarbone.”

This situation has brought attention to the reality of gun violence that occurs in the community and surrounding area.

“He tries to connect with all the younger kids and just tries to show them that they can too, that if they want this, they can, but you gotta want it. You gotta want it. Anything is possible. You gotta want it,” says his mom.

Recovery is what the graduating senior is chasing. The family wants their loved one to heal and for awareness to be raised about gun violence and its victims.

Students from Racine will gather today, at a community rally at Monument Square to make an effort to curb gun violence in the community and to show their support to Davion.

Ongoing investigation

As this is an ongoing investigation, police are asking for the public’s help. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.