RACINE COUNTY— Happy Pride Month!
In June 2023, the Racine community, along with people across the nation will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This month-long celebration began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots sparked progress with the gay rights movement.
This month is a period dedicated to celebrating all identities, without questioning, judging or casting hate.
Numerous events are happening locally as a way to demonstrate pride while accepting all community members for who they are.
Pride events in Racine County
This is what is happening locally:
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Colorful & Connected: Yoga Day
|North Beach Oasis
100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53402
|June 4
|Colorful & Connected: Pepi’s Pride Meet-Up
|Pepi’s Pub and Grill
618 6th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 10
|Queer Movie Night: Wizard of Oz | Viewing & Talkback
|LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin
1456 Junction Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 10
|Youth Art Night: Vision Boards
|LGBT Center of SE Wisconsin
1456 Junction Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 15
|THE PASSIONS PROJECT | LGBTQ+ and Racial & Social Justice exhibit and panel with Racine Interfaith Coalition
| First Presbyterian Church
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 15
|Burlington Pride Party
|Low Daily
700 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|June 16
|Racine Pride Day
(Pending approval)
|The steps outside City Hall
730 Washington Ave.
Racine, Wi 53403
|June 25
|All Together Now: LGBTQ+ Pride — Drag Queen Story Time
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Junee 30
More events and support
Events and support groups are available through The LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin. Visit their calendar page for more information on what is offered.
