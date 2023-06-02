RACINE COUNTY— Happy Pride Month!

In June 2023, the Racine community, along with people across the nation will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This month-long celebration began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots sparked progress with the gay rights movement.

This month is a period dedicated to celebrating all identities, without questioning, judging or casting hate.

A community member waves the pride flag at Kenosha Pride in 2018. – Credit: Kenosha Pride Facebook page

Numerous events are happening locally as a way to demonstrate pride while accepting all community members for who they are.

Pride events in Racine County

This is what is happening locally:

More events and support

Events and support groups are available through The LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin. Visit their calendar page for more information on what is offered.