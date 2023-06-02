Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY— Happy Pride Month!

In June 2023, the Racine community, along with people across the nation will celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. This month-long celebration began in 1969 after the Stonewall Riots sparked progress with the gay rights movement.

This month is a period dedicated to celebrating all identities, without questioning, judging or casting hate.

Kenosha Pride
A community member waves the pride flag at Kenosha Pride in 2018. – Credit: Kenosha Pride Facebook page

Numerous events are happening locally as a way to demonstrate pride while accepting all community members for who they are.

Pride events in Racine County

This is what is happening locally:

What?Where?When?
Colorful & Connected: Yoga DayNorth Beach Oasis
100 Kewaunee St.
Racine, WI 53402		June 4
Colorful & Connected: Pepi’s Pride Meet-UpPepi’s Pub and Grill
618 6th St.
Racine, WI 53403		June 10
Queer Movie Night: Wizard of Oz | Viewing & TalkbackLGBT Center of SE Wisconsin
1456 Junction Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 10
Youth Art Night: Vision BoardsLGBT Center of SE Wisconsin
1456 Junction Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 15
THE PASSIONS PROJECT | LGBTQ+ and Racial & Social Justice exhibit and panel with Racine Interfaith Coalition  First Presbyterian Church
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 15
Burlington Pride PartyLow Daily
700 N Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105		June 16
Racine Pride Day
(Pending approval)		The steps outside City Hall
730 Washington Ave.
Racine, Wi 53403		June 25
All Together Now: LGBTQ+ Pride — Drag Queen Story TimeRacine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Junee 30
Pride events in Racine County

More events and support

Events and support groups are available through The LGBT Center of Southeastern Wisconsin. Visit their calendar page for more information on what is offered.

Events

