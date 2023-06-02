RACINE — City of Racine police are investigating a homicide that occurred either late Thursday evening or in the early morning hours of Friday, June 2. The suspect has been identified, but they are still at large.
Racine County Eye received a tip at 6:40 a.m. Friday that there was a large police presence in the 1600 block of 6th Street for an apparent homicide.
Racine police Sgt. Kristi Wilcox confirmed the report.
In a statement sent to Racine County Eye, she said officers responded at 1:12 a.m. on Friday, June 2, to the 1600 block of W. 6th Street regarding a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspect has been identified but is not yet in custody at this time.
This is an active and ongoing investigation.
Information sought about homicide
Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.
