Widmar and the anchors at TMJ4 started the Racine Roundup off by highlighting this week’s Business Spotlight: Mulan Creations.

Mulan Creations is owned and operated by 19-year-old Racinian Mariah Jackson.

During the Racine Roundup, the conversation focused on how this Case High School graduate taught herself to sew and now she’s on her way to having a successful career as a designer and business owner.