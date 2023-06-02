The Racine Roundup aired on TMJ4 during the 4 O’Clock news on Thursday, June 1. This week, Racine County Eye reporter Emma Widmar discussed various community happenings around Racine County with TMJ4 anchors Shannon Sims and Susan Kim.
1. Mulan Creations
Widmar and the anchors at TMJ4 started the Racine Roundup off by highlighting this week’s Business Spotlight: Mulan Creations.
Mulan Creations is owned and operated by 19-year-old Racinian Mariah Jackson.
During the Racine Roundup, the conversation focused on how this Case High School graduate taught herself to sew and now she’s on her way to having a successful career as a designer and business owner.
2. Loop Day set for June 3
Next up, the Racine Roundup covered Loop Day. This fun event is happening on June 3 in Downtown Burlington.
Local business owner, Bernard Petersen of The Runaway, is one of the organizers putting on the event. Widmar shared how this event was inspired by what used to be a popular event called “Street Dances” in Burlington.
Widmar shared how this event aims to unite people through entertainment and leisure, such as live music, the arts, shopping, and more.
3. The Aspiring Musicians Fund
The team at the Racine County Eye helped educate viewers about a new fund that is helping aspiring musicians make it to center stage.
Local musician Georgia Rae is partnering with The Runaway, a pub in Burlington, to help musicians with various financial burdens.
Georgia Rae’s family struggled financially when she was a child. Emma explained the impact it had on her. Now, she’s working to create more opportunities for artists.
Learn about how you can get involved by checking out the article.
About the segment
Each week a Racine County Eye staff member will share in-depth information on select stories from the week in our collaboration we call the Racine Roundup.
These stories have been curated to highlight what’s happening throughout Racine County, and sometimes Kenosha County as well. The Racine Roundup will focus on providing solution-based journalism to viewers in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee Counties and more, reaching a larger audience throughout Southeastern Wisconsin.




