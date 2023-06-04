MOUNT PLEASANT — Three people were shot late Saturday night in Mount Pleasant. Two of those injured were considered in serious enough condition to be airlifted to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

According to a press release from Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Dale Swart, officers were dispatched at 11:23 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, to the area near Mead and 22nd Streets for reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds, two of whom required transport to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Mount Pleasant police deem attempted homicide

Swart confirmed for Racine County Eye the suspect(s) remain at large. While investigators do believe this was an attempted homicide, there is not a threat to the general public.

The incident remains under investigation.

Racine County Eye will update this story as details become available.

If you see something, say something Any witnesses, or citizens with information are urged to contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app or website.