UNION GROVE — Several garage units at a Union Grove apartment complex were damaged on Friday, June 2, in a fire that is under investigation.
According to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, crews from the Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department were called at 5:47 p.m. on Friday to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue for reports of a garage on fire.
Sheriff’s deputies were first on the scene and found the row of detached garages enveloped in heavy smoke. When crews arrived, they had the fire extinguished in about an hour, preventing damage to neighboring properties.
Union Grove garage fire footage
Residents from three nearby buildings were safely evacuated. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
