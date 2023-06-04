RACINE — A sea of orange stretched across the steps along Samuel Johnson Parkway on Saturday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The Racine community came together for a rally in Downtown Racine to make an effort to curb gun violence in the community. Around 200 people, who have had enough of gun violence, were in attendance.

The event was put on by Racine County, Voices of Black Mothers United, and Anthem. In addition, multiple organizations and entities showed support by providing resources for all in attendance. Anthem was handing out health resources, and Safe and Sound distributed free swag including water bottles, keychains, fanny packs, and other items. Neighborhood Watch was present, as well as other community-based organizations.

Racine Unified School District played a significant role in the event. Park High School students sold rings with shell casings from guns to educate the community about gun violence.

The Park High School Parkette Majorette Step Dance team performed at the event. Additional entertainment included a dance team from Jerstad Algerhom School.

Together, community members conversed and rallied for change. Photos of victims of gun violence were displayed along the steps as a reminder of the lethal matter at hand.

