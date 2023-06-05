RACINE COUNTY — June is the perfect time to celebrate and enjoy a variety of festivals, fairs and events happening in Racine County.
This month is full of fun. Businesses, nonprofits, churches and community agencies offer fun activities throughout the county as a way to have some summer fun.
There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month, no matter your interest or age. Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are happening in Racine County this June, and use this as your guide to summer fun in Racine County.
Festivals
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|St. John & St. Joe’s Bohemian Fest
|St. John Nepomuk Festival Grounds
1903 Green St.
Racine, WI 53402
|June 9-11
|Am Can Truck Fest
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|June 9
|12th Annual Family Reunion Music Festival
|Johnson Park Pavilion
6200 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|June 24
|Armenian ‘Madagh’ Picnic
|Johnson Park Pavilion
6200 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|June 25
|Kimissis 58th annual Greek Fest
|Kimissis tis Theotokou
Greek Orthodox Church
1335 South Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406
|June 23-25
Fairs/Markets
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Highway 11 Outdoor Market
|8505 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53177
|June 5, 11, 19, 26
(Every Monday)
|Burlington Farmers Market
|Wehmhoff Square
355 N. Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105
|June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
|Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers Market
|Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402
|June 4, 11, 18, 25
|Union Grove Flea Market
|Racine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185
|June 24
|Caledonia Outdoor Market
|3920 N. Green Bay Road
(Adjacent to the St. Monica’s Parking Lot)
Caledonia, WI 53406
|June 8, 15, 22, 29
(Every Thursday)
|Racine HarborMarket
|Monument Square
Downtown Racine
|June 8-Aug. 31
|Union Grove Public Market
|4400 67th Drive
Union Grove, WI 53182
|June 23
|Summer Sundays Vendor Fair
|1 of Us Brewing Co.
8100 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|June 25
Community Events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Relay for Life Racine
|Campus Park
8500 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|June 9
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
|RAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
|Ongoing classes and events
|Bend and Brew
| Reefpoint Marina’s
scenic grassy park at the end of
Christopher Columbus Causeway
|Ongoing event
|Racine Public Library
|Racine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Ongoing events
|Ultra Gentle Yoga with Reiki
|524 Monument Square
Unit 209
Racine, WI 53403
|June 12
|Racine County Breakfast on the Farm
|5930 County Highway H
Franksville, WI 53126
|June 24
|Crafter’s Marketplace
|Smolenski Park
438 S. Stuart Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|June 29-July 1
|Pop-up Beer Biergarten
|Smolenski Park
438 S. Stuart Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406
|June 29-July 1
|Music & More / Jazz & The Improvisation Sketch!
|First Presbyterian Church of Racine
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403
|June 29
Outdoor events
|What?
|Where?
|When?
|Knee High Naturalist: Turtle Tales
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 8
|Shakespeare in the Park: Macbeth
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 9
|Yoga with Alpacas
|Eco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402
|June 10
|Haiku Hike
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 10
|Solar Observing
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 10
|Picnic in the Park
|Waterford Town Park
8424 Jensen Pkwy
Waterford, WI
|June 11
|Family Club: Your very own story
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 22
|Native Bees
|Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139
|June 24
|Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Summer Concert Series
|Tiny Hooves Sanctuary
1117 North Britton Road
Union Grove, WI
|June 8, 22
Have an event that didn’t make the list? Email emma@racinecountyeye.com to be featured in our monthly festivals, fairs, and events. Take advantage of the Community News Submission form as a way to highlight your story on the Racine County Eye.
Events
Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Denise Lockwood at denise@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, Instagram and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – Journalism that serves.