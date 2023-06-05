Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — June is the perfect time to celebrate and enjoy a variety of festivals, fairs and events happening in Racine County.

This month is full of fun. Businesses, nonprofits, churches and community agencies offer fun activities throughout the county as a way to have some summer fun.

There is truly something for everyone to enjoy this month, no matter your interest or age. Check out what festivals, fairs, markets and events are happening in Racine County this June, and use this as your guide to summer fun in Racine County.

Festivals

What?Where?When?
St. John & St. Joe’s Bohemian Fest St. John Nepomuk Festival Grounds
1903 Green St.
Racine, WI 53402		June 9-11
Am Can Truck FestRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		June 9
12th Annual Family Reunion Music FestivalJohnson Park Pavilion
6200 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		June 24
Armenian ‘Madagh’ PicnicJohnson Park Pavilion
6200 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53406		June 25
Kimissis 58th annual Greek FestKimissis tis Theotokou
Greek Orthodox Church
1335 South Green Bay Road
Racine, WI 53406		June 23-25
June festivals in Racine County

Fairs/Markets

What?Where?When?
Highway 11 Outdoor Market8505 Durand Ave.
Racine, WI 53177		June 5, 11, 19, 26
(Every Monday)
Burlington Farmers MarketWehmhoff Square
355 N. Pine St.
Burlington, WI 53105		June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29
Great Lakes Milager’s Farmers MarketMilaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave.
Racine, WI 53402 		June 4, 11, 18, 25
Union Grove Flea MarketRacine County Fairgrounds
19805 Durand Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53185		June 24
Caledonia Outdoor Market3920 N. Green Bay Road
(Adjacent to the St. Monica’s Parking Lot)
Caledonia, WI 53406		June 8, 15, 22, 29
(Every Thursday)
Racine HarborMarket Monument Square
Downtown Racine		June 8-Aug. 31
Union Grove Public Market4400 67th Drive
Union Grove, WI 53182		June 23
Summer Sundays Vendor Fair1 of Us Brewing Co.
8100 Washington Ave.
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		June 25
June Fairs/Markets in Racine County

Community Events

What?Where?When?
Relay for Life Racine Campus Park
8500 Campus Drive
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		June 9
RAM’s Wustum MuseumRAM’s Wustum Museum
2519 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404		Ongoing classes and events
Bend and Brew Reefpoint Marina’s 
scenic grassy park at the end of
Christopher Columbus Causeway		Ongoing event
Racine Public LibraryRacine Public Library
75 7th St.
Racine, WI 53403		Ongoing events
Ultra Gentle Yoga with Reiki524 Monument Square
Unit 209
Racine, WI 53403		June 12
Racine County Breakfast on the Farm5930 County Highway H
Franksville, WI 53126		June 24
Crafter’s MarketplaceSmolenski Park
438 S. Stuart Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		June 29-July 1
Pop-up Beer Biergarten Smolenski Park
438 S. Stuart Road
Mount Pleasant, WI 53406		June 29-July 1
Music & More / Jazz & The Improvisation Sketch!First Presbyterian Church of Racine
716 College Ave.
Racine, WI 53403		June 29
June community events in Racine County

Outdoor events

What?Where?When?
Knee High Naturalist: Turtle Tales
Richard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 8
Shakespeare in the Park: MacbethRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 9
Yoga with AlpacasEco-Justice Center
7133 Michna Road
Racine, WI 53402		June 10
Haiku HikeRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 10
Solar ObservingRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 10
Picnic in the Park Waterford Town Park
8424 Jensen Pkwy
Waterford, WI		June 11
Family Club: Your very own storyRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 22
Native BeesRichard Bong State Recreation Area
26313 Burlington Road
Kansasville, WI 53139		June 24
Tiny Hooves Sanctuary Summer Concert SeriesTiny Hooves Sanctuary
1117 North Britton Road
Union Grove, WI		June 8, 22
Outdoor events in Racine County

