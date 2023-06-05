RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man is facing firearms charges after his 8-year-old brother shot himself in the foot allegedly using the man’s gun.
Alejandro Jaramillo was charged Monday, June 5, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and four misdemeanor charges of bail jumping. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 13 years in prison and/or up to $65,000 in fines.
The criminal complaint: firearm possession
According to the criminal complaint, on May 24, an 8-year-old boy was handling Jaramillo’s gun when he shot himself in the foot. The boy’s mother and Jaramillo’s mother both confirmed the firearm was the defendant’s.
The weapon is described as a Mossberg International 715T 22 AR-15. According to the criminal complaint, Jaramillo admitted to police the gun was his by stating, “My little brother shot himself with my gun.”
Jaramillo was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to not possess or control any weapons and to not have any contact with his brother. He will next be in court on June 8 for his preliminary hearing.
Police & Fire
