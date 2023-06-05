RACINE — A 21-year-old Racine man is facing firearms charges after his 8-year-old brother shot himself in the foot allegedly using the man’s gun.

Alejandro Jaramillo was charged Monday, June 5, in Racine County Circuit Court with a single felony charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and four misdemeanor charges of bail jumping. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to 13 years in prison and/or up to $65,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: firearm possession

According to the criminal complaint, on May 24, an 8-year-old boy was handling Jaramillo’s gun when he shot himself in the foot. The boy’s mother and Jaramillo’s mother both confirmed the firearm was the defendant’s.

The firearm: Mossberg International 715T 22 AR-15 stock image

The weapon is described as a Mossberg International 715T 22 AR-15. According to the criminal complaint, Jaramillo admitted to police the gun was his by stating, “My little brother shot himself with my gun.”

Jaramillo was assigned a $10,000 cash bond and ordered to not possess or control any weapons and to not have any contact with his brother. He will next be in court on June 8 for his preliminary hearing.