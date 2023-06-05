MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Momentum Bike Race, as a part of the Tour of America’s Dairyland, is cycling back to Racine County on June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The largest competitive road cycling series in the United States will be in Mount Pleasant on day seven of the 11-day event.

There will be nine races happening on the day of the event, with the first beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the last at 7 p.m.

Races will feature amateurs, professionals, masters and even junior riders.

Mount Pleasant Momentum Bike Race

Location

The race course will take place at the Mount Pleasant Village Campus. This loop is just over one mile long.

The Start and Finish line will be at the newly renovated Campus Park.

Bike enthusiasts and fans will easily find the perfect spot to enjoy race-watching all day.

Road closures

On June 21, it is important that drivers and pedestrians are aware of road closures. The following roads will be closed on race day: 90th Street between Washington Avenue and Campus Drive

Campus Drive

Fountain Hills Drive

N. Frontage Road between Fountain Hills Drive and 90th Street

Parking lots at Mount Pleasant Village Hall Please note the building will be open on June 21



Entertainment available

Visit Racine County, along with the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission have also announced that Mount Pleasant has been selected to be the only host city in the bike race to have the Radio Flyer eBike Tent allowing attendees the opportunity to test-ride Radio Flyer products.

In addition, food trucks and various forms of entertainment will be available including a bike decorating station for families and children.

From 6:20 p.m. to 7 p.m., there will be a Community Race Hour where the bike race course will be open for local bike riders.

“This is more than just a bike race for Mount Pleasant,” said Cari Greving, Village of Mount Pleasant Tourism Manager.