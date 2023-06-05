The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library.

Library Services & Event Registration

Week of June 3 – 10

Register for Racine Public Library programs in one of the following ways (unless noted otherwise): Call 262-636-9217

Visit the library at 75 7th Street Racine, WI

The Racine Public Library is open: Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clicking the button below will take you to the events page on the Racine Public Library’s website. Click here to register for an event at the Racine Public Library

Library News

Bookmobile Schedule Change

The Bookmobile’s school-year schedule of stops will continue through Saturday, June 3. From Monday, June 5 through Saturday, Sept. 2, the summer schedule will be in place. Visit RacineLibrary.info/library-go for the updated list of stops.

Reading and Learning All Summer Long

Summer is the season to play, recharge, and grow. Whether you’re a student in need of learning opportunities so you don’t lose the skills you learned throughout the school year, or out of school but ready to try something new to stretch yourself, we’ve got some great activities for you throughout the season:

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.”

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Get started at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com, or visit RacineLibrary.info/calendar and search for “All Together Now.” All Together Now: Racine Monopoly — Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started.

— Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Stop by one of the staff desks to get started. Summer Scares — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Visit the Racine Library’s calendar online and search for “Summer Scares” to find activities. Summer of Play STEM Challenge — Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack.

— Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31. Sign up on Beanstack. Lunch Break at the Library — Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., May 24 through Sept. 6. Stop by the circle of Library Drive to try foods from local food trucks.

Kids

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: “Life from Cabrini Greens: Autobiography of Tyrone Malone” Book Launch

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Malone invites you to a panel discussion of his life from adolescence to adulthood, spent surviving the trauma and mayhem of the notorious projects of Cabrini Greens. Hear the story behind the book, in which Malone shares that where positive change is concerned, “It is not where you are from, it’s where you are at.”

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch Jr.

Saturday, June 3 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Grades K-3

Get started on your coding journey. We walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch Jr., an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, June 3 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – by second-floor entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, June 5 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Lapsit Storytime

Monday, June 5 | 10-10:20 a.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor | Birth to 24 Months

Introduce your child to the library through new stories, simple songs, and rhymes with Miss Ali and Miss Carrie! For birth to 24 months to attend with a caregiver.

No registration is required.

Ruff Readers

Monday, June 5 | 4-5 p.m. | The Martin Room – Youth Services, 1st Floor

Snuggle and pet a therapy dog while practicing your reading skills at the ear of our gentle, non-judgmental canine friends. Bookings are 15 minutes for a single child and must be reserved a week in advance, one week at a time. Call 262-636-9170 to get started.

Registration is required.

Tuesday Tales

Tuesday, June 6 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Kids are in for a great storytime! Listen to stories, sing songs, and join in some easy activities.

No registration is required.

The Buzz on Beekeeping

Wednesday, June 7 | 10-11 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Let’s explore the importance of honeybees in pollination. Today, we’ll learn about beekeeping and talk about simple ways that you can support honeybees and other pollinators, even if you’re not a beekeeper yourself.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, June 7 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Gibby’s Barbecue.

No registration is required.

Preschool & Toddler STEAM Time

Wednesday, June 7 | 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – by 2nd-floor entrance

Introduce your little ones to science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) concepts through fun and interactive activities. Explore a variety of STEAM skills at stations throughout the Innovation Lab, including robotics, simple coding, and more.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, June 7 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – by 2nd-floor entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for the whole summer.

Registration is required.

Musical Storytime

Thursday, June 8 | 10-10:30 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Sing, wiggle and dance with Miss Carrie. We’ll have different songs, instruments and stories for you to hear every week. All ages are welcome, but the program is designed with kids in mind.

No registration is required.

Community Gaming Night

Friday, June 9 | 5-7 p.m. | The Second Floor

Join us for a fun-filled night of gameplay! We have plenty of games to choose from, including Minecraft, Just Dance, Switch Sports, Guitar Hero, Bingo, Magic the Gathering and more. We’ll have pizza, snacks, and water available, so come hungry and ready to play!

Registration is required.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd floor

Knit in public with the American Association of University Women — and with knitters around the world. Please bring your own supplies. Open to all knitters, but no instruction will be provided.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, June 10 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – by 2nd-floor entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Tweens & Teens

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: “Life from Cabrini Greens: Autobiography of Tyrone Malone” Book Launch

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Malone invites you to a panel discussion of his life from adolescence to adulthood, spent surviving the trauma and mayhem of the notorious projects of Cabrini Greens. Hear the story behind the book, in which Malone shares that where positive change is concerned, “It is not where you are from, it’s where you are at.”

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, June 3 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, June 5 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – by 2nd-floor entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

The Buzz on Beekeeping

Wednesday, June 7 | 10-11 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Let’s explore the importance of honeybees in pollination. Today, we’ll learn about beekeeping and talk about simple ways that you can support honeybees and other pollinators, even if you’re not a beekeeper yourself.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, June 7 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try. This week’s truck is Gibby’s Barbecue.

No registration is required.

Minecraft Club for Grades 4-7

Wednesday, June 7 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Kids Entering Grades 4-7

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for the whole summer.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, June 7 | 6-8 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Minecraft Club for Grades 8-12

Thursday, June 8 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Teens Entering Grades 8-12

Young Minecraft enthusiasts, join us every Thursday to play cooperatively on a shared server. We’re open to all playstyles, including building, survival and PVP. Sign up quickly — only 12 slots are available. Your registration signs you up for the whole summer, June 1 through Aug. 10, with a break from June 23 through July 12.

Registration is required.

Community Gaming Night

Friday, June 9 | 5-7 p.m. | The Second Floor

Join us for a fun-filled night of gameplay! We have plenty of games to choose from, including Minecraft, Just Dance, Switch Sports, Guitar Hero, Bingo, Magic the Gathering and more. We’ll have pizza, snacks, and water available, so come hungry and ready to play!

Registration is required.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Knit in public with the American Association of University Women — and with knitters around the world. Please bring your own supplies. Open to all knitters, but no instruction will be provided.

No registration is required.

Coding Classes: Scratch 101

Saturday, June 10 | Noon-1 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Tweens Grades 4-8

Get started on your coding journey. We’ll walk you through the basics of coding using Scratch, an easy block coding program for young ages.

Registration is required.

Saturday Cartoon Time

Saturday, June 10 | 1-2 p.m. | TeenScene – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Let’s get cozy with cartoons, sugary breakfast cereal, and stress-free couch potato time.

No registration is required.

Open Gaming Lounge

Saturday, June 10 | 2-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Our computers are set up with games like Fortnite and Minecraft for you to play. Spend some time on your favorites, or try something new from our collection.

Registration is required.

Adults

All Together Now: Summer Reading at the Racine Public Library

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Join us at the library as we host a series of summer programs for everyone in your family. This year, the summer reading theme is “All Together Now,” which focuses on kindness, unity and friendship. Summer Reading Program is an annual initiative hosted by the Racine Public Library — and libraries around the world — to keep our community all reading and learning together.

To set reading goals, track your progress and enter to win prizes, sign up at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com. To find All Together Now activities, just search up “All Together Now” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar.

Registration is required.

All Together Now: Racine Monopoly

Thursday, June 1 through Saturday, Aug. 5 | Racine Public Library and locations throughout Racine

We’re kicking off summer reading with a round of Racine Monopoly, where you can try activities at locations throughout Racine for a chance to win prizes like a one-year family pass to the Racine Art Museum, gift cards to local businesses, plants and more.

To get started, stop by the library’s adult or youth services desks to grab your Racine Monopoly board. From there, visit stops on the board and complete activities to earn stamps. Your goal is to complete a Monopoly by getting a stamp for all the locations in a color set. Once you complete a Monopoly, stop back into the library to be entered to win a prize. You can complete as many Monopolies as there are colors on the board — just make sure to log all your Monopolies at the library by Saturday, Aug. 5. Prizes will be drawn the week of Aug. 7.

Registration is required.

Summer of Play: STEM Challenge

Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com

Play with different STEM activities this summer to earn badges and enter to win prizes. Activities include attending a Maker Monday session, checking out titles from Libby and hoopla, trying LinkedIn Learning or one of our technology classes, and more. You can use the tickets you earn from completing activities to enter drawings to win a 3D printer. To get started, sign up for Summer of Play at RacineLibrary.BeanStack.com.

Registration is required.

Summer Scares

Various dates Thursday, June 1 through Thursday, Aug. 31 | Racine Public Library

Don’t miss out on a spine-chilling summer! First, read three titles curated by Booklist and the Horror Writers Association — you can pick from our selections for adults, young adults or middle grades. Then, dive deep with us into what makes horror so fascinating by joining book discussions, craft sessions and other activities. To find your sessions, just search up “Summer Scares” at RacineLibrary.info/calendar. Summer Scares is sponsored by the Friends of the Racine Public Library.

Registration is required.

Author Visits: “Life from Cabrini Greens: Autobiography of Tyrone Malone” Book Launch

Saturday, June 3 | 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Malone invites you to a panel discussion of his life from adolescence to adulthood, spent surviving the trauma and mayhem of the notorious projects of Cabrini Greens. Hear the story behind the book, in which Malone shares that where positive change is concerned, “It is not where you are from, it’s where you are at.”

No registration is required.

Maker Monday

Monday, June 5 | 9 a.m.-7 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Stop in and try our 3D printers, laser engravers, virtual reality, drones and more! Try printing out a figurine or useful tool, or engrave a tag for your pet. You can even stay for a while to use our gaming systems.

No registration is required.

Switch Bowling League for Adults

Tuesday, June 6 | 10 a.m.-Noon | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Strike up some fun with Nintendo Switch bowling! Join a team of four, and compete against other teams every Tuesday. After you register, stay tuned for us to post the team schedules.

Registration is required.

Tech Tuesday

Tuesday, June 6 | Noon-3 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Drop in for personalized tech help and education. Get help with computers, phones, tablets, smart watches and more, or learn more about the tech the Innovation Lab has to offer.

No registration is required.

Virtual Anti-Racism Book Group

Monday, June 6 | 1-3 p.m. | Zoom

This book club meets every Monday to cover books and conversations on the topic of racism.

Registration is required.

Computer Basics: Windows 11

Tuesday, June 6 | 5-6 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance

Learn how to use the Windows 11 operating system. No equipment required — just stop in, and we’ll use the library’s computers to show you the ropes.

Registration is required.

The Buzz on Beekeeping

Wednesday, June 7 | 10-11 a.m. | Youth Services – 1st Floor

Let’s explore the importance of honeybees in pollination. Today, we’ll learn about beekeeping and talk about simple ways that you can support honeybees and other pollinators, even if you’re not a beekeeper yourself.

No registration is required.

Lunch Break at the Library

Wednesday, June 7 | 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Library Drive – outside the first floor entrance

Grab lunch while you stop in to pick up holds or browse the shelves! Each week, we’re hosting a rotation of food trucks offering a variety of cuisines for you to try.

No registration is required.

Sip and Swipe with the ADRC

Wednesday, June 7 | 1-2 p.m. | The Innovation Lab – By 2nd-Floor Entrance | Adults 60+

Our tablet and smartphone training program will teach you how to navigate web pages and use email and other features. With a self-guided approach and a coach’s assistance, participants can go at their own pace to become more familiar with their devices. To register, contact Taylor S. at 262-833-8777.

Registration is required.

Thoughtful Words Poetry Workshop

Wednesday, June 7 | 6-8 p.m. | The Business Center – Adult Services, 2nd Floor

Ayesha Montgomery’s poetry workshop will uplift and energize you through the power of spoken word. Workshops include poetry readings, writing sessions and chances for you to share your work. Please bring your own supplies and refreshments. Registration is recommended, but drop-ins are welcome.

Registration is recommended.

Senior Dominoes: Chicken Foot

Thursday, June 8 | 10-11 a.m. | Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator) | Adults 55+

Come play a few sessions of Chicken Foot Dominoes with us! Beginners are welcome. We’ll set up everything you need to play, so all you need to bring is yourself.

No registration is required.

Community Gaming Night

Friday, June 9 | 5-7 p.m. | The Second Floor

Join us for a fun-filled night of gameplay! We have plenty of games to choose from, including Minecraft, Just Dance, Switch Sports, Guitar Hero, Bingo, Magic the Gathering and more. We’ll have pizza, snacks, and water available, so come hungry and ready to play!

Registration is required.

Worldwide Knit in Public Day

Saturday, June 10 | 10 a.m.-1 p.m. | Adult Services Lake-Facing Windows – 2nd Floor

Knit in public with the American Association of University Women — and with knitters around the world. Please bring your own supplies. Open to all knitters, but no instruction will be provided.

No registration is required.

Author Visits: A Conversation with Wisconsin Thriller Author Kevin Kluesner

Saturday, June 10 | 1-2:30 p.m.| Community Room – Adult Services, 2nd Floor (by the elevator)

Thriller author and healthcare executive Kevin Kluesner, known for his thriller series featuring FBI agent Cole Huebsch, shares his story. Don’t miss the opportunity to hear about his latest release, “The Killer Speech,” and ask your burning questions.

No registration is required.

Ayuda Tecnica

Available by appointment | Innovation Lab – 2nd Floor, by public computers | Racine Public Library

Obtenga ayuda técnica con su teléfono, tableta o computadora totalmente gratis. Cuando llame pregunte por Brianna o deje un mensaje de voz. 262-619-2560.

Registration is required.

About the Racine Public Library

The Racine Public Library’s mission is to lift up the lives of the people of the Racine community by embracing community diversity, promoting inclusion, creating opportunity and supporting the development of community literacy through a love of literature, learning and civic engagement. Located on the beautiful shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Public Library first opened its doors in 1897 and has served the community from its 75th Street location since 1958.

Come and see our newly-renovated space!