RACINE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Milwaukee woman is suspected of stealing almost $30,000 in perfume, makeup, and other items from three Ulta stores in Wisconsin and Illinois.

Shavona Williams was charged Friday, June 2, in Racine County Circuit Court with one felony charge each of retail theft of an amount greater than $10,000 and bail jumping. If convicted, she faces up to 16 years in prison and/or up to $35,000 in fines.

The criminal complaint: stealing from Ulta stores

According to the criminal complaint, on Dec. 28, 2022, Williams and a man stole just over $10,000 in perfume from the Ulta store on Washington Avenue in Mount Pleasant. Williams was identified on store surveillance video after investigators compared footage to booking photos from Highland Park, Ill.

Investigators there apprehended Williams and several other suspects for stealing more than $18,000 in merchandise from an Ulta store there. She wore the same hat and shoes during both crimes, the complaint reads.

Williams was assigned a $1,000 signature bond and ordered to have no contact with Ulta stores. She will next be in court on June 7 in Racine County for her preliminary hearing.