Obituary for Edward James Goebel

January 14, 1932 – June 1, 2023

Edward James Goebel, 91, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, at his residence. Edward was born in Racine on Jan. 14, 1932, the son of the late Edward and Phyllis (nee: Bruno) Goebel and had been a lifelong resident.

Ed was a proud graduate of Horlick High School, class of 1950. Following graduation, he proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On Aug. 8, 1953, Ed was united in marriage to the love of his life, his high school sweetheart, Angeline Marie Alaimo at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he was a member for 70 years. They raised two daughters and shared nearly 57 beautiful years together before Angeline passed away in 2010. He attended and graduated from UW-Parkside with a bachelor’s degree.

Ed was last employed with Wisconsin Industrial Supply Company where he reluctantly retired in 2018. Ed was a skilled craftsman always working with his hands, and designed and built their first family home. He also made many treasured handcrafted pieces of wood, metal and stained glass for his entire family. He also enjoyed cheering on the Green Bay Packers. He was a member of the Roma Lodge for 40 years. Above all, Ed will be remembered for his great love, affection and dedication to his family.

Ed will be dearly missed by his daughters, Cheri (George) Yust III of Racine, and Lori Patrick of Palm Harbor, Fla.; grandchildren, George Yust IV, Marie (Christopher) Cowan, Natasha Wick (Ron Kittendorf), Courtney (Daniel) Wiery; great-grandchildren, Gianna Wiery, Kelly Cowan, Daniel Wiery III; brother, Douglas (Patricia) Goebel of Racine; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Services

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 9 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Steve Varghese officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 8 at the Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home and from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. on June 9 at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church have been suggested.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home.