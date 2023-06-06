Obituary for Joanne J. Heather

June 9, 1951 – June 1, 2023

Joanne J. Heather, 71, passed away at her home on June 1, 2023.

Joanne was born in Milwaukee on June 9, 1951, to Raymond and Rose Sowinski. On Oct. 11, 1969, she married Loren “Larry” Heather. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2010.

Joanne was employed at Piggly Wiggly and as an accountant at Case Company and Kerry Spices. She was a talented artist, painting many beautiful pieces to share with her family and friends. Joanne enjoyed various crafts, quilting and sewing. She was also an avid gardener and liked tending to her rose gardens. Joanne also enjoyed camping with her family. She was an animal lover. Most importantly, she loved being able to spend time with her family hosting Packer Parties and camping.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Amanda) Heather, Christopher Heather, and Nicole Heather; grandchildren, Megan Heather, Elizabeth Heather, Joshua Heather, and Lilith Heather-Acker; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Emily, Peter, Dominic and a baby girl on the way; and brothers, Randy (Karen) Sowinski, Jack (Debbie) Sowinski, and Gary (Nancy) Sowinski. Joanne is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Matthew Heather; sister, Rosemary Sowinski; and many of her dogs.

Services

A visitation for Joanne will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on June 15 at Purath-Strand Funeral Home. A brief time of sharing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorials to the family would be greatly appreciated. Joanne’s family encourages everyone to wear their favorite Packers attire.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the ICU staff at Ascension Healthcare and the staff of Compassus Hospice for the excellent care given to Joanne during her illness.

Obituary and photo courtesy of Purath-Strand Funeral Home.